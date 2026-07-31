Sometimes, it's OK to feel a little nutty. Or for some of us, very nutty.

Now, is that a good thing? I like to think so. Especially when it's associated with an institute that's all about fine ice cream and nuts.

Those nuts, by the way, would be me with my kids (in a good way, of course). As for that institute of fine ice cream? That would be Crazees in Rumson.

Crazees Institute of Fine Ice Cream and Nuts is actually what I would call one of the best frozen kept secrets to locals. This place really does stay hopping all year long.

Yes, that even includes winter. Sounds crazy? Sure, but that doesn't matter to those who live around the area.

One of my favorite parts of the colder months is when they serve hot chocolate, which pairs very well with their amazing ice cream.

Mike Brant TSM - Canva Edit Mike Brant TSM - Canva Edit

Summer... AND Winter!

Speaking of the colder months, you should see this place when the holidays come around. They decorate it like you wouldn't believe, with lights and all.

It might sound crazy, but there's a reason this place is so beloved, and why it's a one-of-a-kind. Rumson is lucky to have them.

Never been? Check out the video HERE and take a virtual tour for yourself.

Mike Brant TSM Mike Brant TSM

Counting on you

Crazees in Rumson is competing in this years Ice Cream playoffs, and they're counting on your vote to help make them the best ice cream at the Jersey Shore.

Crazees is located at 2 West River Rd. in Rumson.

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Most visited restaurants and diners in Monmouth County, NJ These establishments logged the most visits in Monmouth County last year.

The data — from May 2025 to May 2026 — comes from Townsquare partner Placer.Ai, which uses foot traffic, real estate and other location-based data for trend analysis.

Want to explore business trends in New Jersey? Submit a request to talk to a Townsquare New Jersey marketing specialist to discuss how to use this data. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

Most visited restaurants and food spots in Red Bank, NJ These establishments logged the most visits in Red Bank last year.

The data — from May 2025 to May 2026 — comes from Townsquare partner Placer.Ai, which uses foot traffic, real estate and other location-based data for trend analysis.

Want to explore business trends in New Jersey? Submit a request to talk to a Townsquare New Jersey marketing specialist to discuss how to use this data. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.