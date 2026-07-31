Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show.

Imodd Brown Dillihay is charged with causing his young daughters violent death (Credit: Moddy Dillihay via Facebook) Imodd Brown Dillihay is charged with causing his young daughters violent death (Credit: Moddy Dillihay via Facebook)

⚠️ An Atlantic City man is charged with aggravated manslaughter in the death of his 1-year-old daughter.

➡️ Investigators say doctors found injuries consistent with severe trauma, according to a court affidavit.

🔴 Prosecutors say the child was in her father's care before she was taken to the hospital.

A 29-year-old Atlantic City man is accused of causing the death of his 1-year-old child.

Imodd Brown Dillihay is now charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter in the February homicide of his very young daughter.

Officials said Brown Dillihay called 911 the night of Feb. 2 and the toddler was ultimately airlifted to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

She was officially pronounced dead on Feb. 10, days before her second birthday, according to an affidavit filed by investigators.

Doctors at CHOP found that such extensive injuries could only have happened if the child had fallen from a multi-story building, been involved in a high-speed car crash or been physically abused, the affidavit said.

Aside from horrendous and multiple internal brain and spinal injuries, the young child had also suffered scrapes to the sides of her neck and a bump on her forehead.

Xscape theater in Howell (Dino Flammia) Xscape theater in Howell

✅Howell police warn people to stay out of the abandoned Xscape theater

✅Officers say TikTok videos are encouraging others to trespass

✅ Police urge parents to discuss the legal and safety risks with their children

HOWELL — Would-be TikTok stars and urban explorers have been warned to stay away from another "phantom" building.

The Xscape movie theater on Route 9 screened its final movie in 2021 after it could not survive COVID-19 restrictions on indoor gatherings. The 14-screen theater has become the latest zombie building that attracts visitors in the form of teens taking TikTok videos despite efforts by property management to reinforce entrances.

Videos posted online make it attractive for others to trespass, Howell police say. One video shows the theater with clean carpets but trash on the floor. A blue sign still flashes "movies" in the lobby, and some of the mirrors around the theater entrances are broken. There are open boxes of 3D glasses spilled in one area.

"Entering this building is both dangerous and illegal. Due to the extensive damage, throughout the property, anyone who enters is exposed to significant safety hazards," Howell police said.

Police asked that parents talk to their children about the consequences of entering the property.

(Canva/Office of Governor/Tim Larsen) (Canva/Office of Governor/Tim Larsen)

💲 New Jersey says noncitizens affected by the MVC voter registration error can seek free legal help.

⚠️ The state confirmed at least 4,500 noncitizens were mistakenly registered to vote.

🔴 Republicans criticized the policy, while the governor says the individuals acted through no fault of their own.

Thousands of noncitizens registered to vote in New Jersey have access to a $20 million legal defense fund whenever they want it.

It comes after the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission wrongfully allowed around 6,600 individuals to register to vote through a system error while applying for identification at the MVC between June 2023 and June 2024. Letters have been sent to each person affected by the system error. On Tuesday, the governor confirmed that at least 4,500 of them were noncitizens.

Sherrill said the state wouldn't pursue criminal cases against the registered voters, calling it the "utmost hypocrisy" during her July 21 presser announcing the scandal. The Democratic governor also said New Jersey would protect them from federal prosecution.

"We now have certain people that through no fault of their own have been registered to vote. It may imperil their immigration status," Sherrill said previously.

The offer is available through an FAQ website that Gov. Mikie Sherrill promoted on Wednesday. By clicking several links, noncitizens can find they have access to pro bono legal services through the New Jersey Detention and Deportation Defense Initiative.

In June, Sherrill doubled funding for the DDDI to more than $20 million. Her office also launched a statewide legal response network to offer defense services against federal immigration detention and enforcement activity.

Vehicle involved in the discovery of a body on Bromley Court in Winslow Township Thurs, July 30,2026 (6 ABC Action News) Vehicle involved in the discovery of a body on Bromley Court in Winslow Township Thurs, July 30,2026

🚨A 33-year-old man died after he was found shot inside a parked vehicle

🚨He and his girlfriend 'struggled' over a gun in the vehicle

🚨Amelia G. Wilmore-Nozil is charged with 2nd-degree manslaughter

WINSLOW — A man found shot inside a parked vehicle in Camden County on Wednesday afternoon struggled with his girlfriend over a gun.

Residents of Bromley Court called police after spotting the man, identified as Domincio Fuhrtz, 33 around 2 p.m. He was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden and pronounced dead about an hour later.

Video from above the crime scene shows investigators focused on an SUV.

Fuhrtz and his girlfriend, Amelia G. Wilmore-Nozil, 38, of Glassboro, were sitting in the vehicle and "struggled" over a firearm she had been carrying, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay. The weapon went off striking Fuhrtz.

MacAulay did not disclose why the couple was fighting, who fired the shot or if anyone else was present.

The search for two missing children on the Passaic River in Passaic Wed., July 29, 2026 (ABC 7 Eyewitness News via YouTube) The search for two missing children on the Passaic River in Passaic Wed., July 29, 2026

🚨One 10-year-old boy was found dead after three children fell into the Passaic River

🚨Rescue crews searched overnight for a missing 10-year-old girl

🚨Heavy upstream rainfall may have contributed to the dangerous river conditions

PASSAIC — After searching for several hours, the body of a boy who was pulled into the turbulent water of the Passaic River was found late Wednesday night while the search continued for a second child.

Mayor Hector Lora said a 10-year-old boy and girl and an 11-year-old girl fell into the rough river inside Dundee Island Park around 6 p.m. The 11-year-old girl made it out while a search continued for her brother and the other girl.

Lora said the boy’s body was found near the boat launch near Pulaski Park late Wednesday night

The boy may have died a hero by directing his sister to the rocks along the river bank that allowed her to climb out.

"His family is hurting and suffering and grieving the loss. Our community is feeling the loss. Police and the firefighters and the prosecutor and the sheriff and the State Police and all the volunteers are feeling the loss," Lora said. I ask for your prayers for the families that are hurting because the days that are following are going to be very hard."

A search continued for the 10-year-old girl on land and along the riverbanks during the night, with divers expected to resume their search Thursday morning.

POP QUIZ: Can you guess these NJ theme parks from Google Earth images? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

These NJ towns have banned data centers As public concerns surge over electricity demand and stress on resources, a growing number of New Jersey communities scramble to ban data centers from being built within their borders. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

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