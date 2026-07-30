Haven’t we all been there?

You’re at someone else’s home and when you use the restroom a small part of you has the slightest urge to see what’s going on in the medicine cabinet.

You may not even really know why, you just feel it.

The only time I’ve been in that situation was once at my grandma’s house during a holiday gathering, and when I opened her downstairs bathroom cabinet I found a plastic Easter egg from months prior.

I don’t know what I was expecting to find, but I got a few quarters that were in the egg out of it.

This, however, was nowhere near as exciting as what I found out my friend does.

NJ101.5’s afternoon traffic reporter, Brendan Joseph, is not only useful for giving you useful traffic information on your commute home, he’s also good for handy tricks.

I found out that what he and his husband do in their home is a genius way of finding out if people are snooping in the bathroom cabinet, but in a fun, friendly way.

Brendan Joseph Brendan Joseph

The guys are well aware that people get suspicious in other people’s bathrooms, so they set up a trap of sorts.

When you open their medicine cabinet, you are greeted with the following message, as well as a full mini-bar:

Congratulations, you snoop! You found the hidden liquor cabinet! For being a little curious, you get yourself a little bonus drink! Feel free to grab one, but you gotta sign the guestbook below.

This. is. inspired.

Guests can’t even be mad that they were called out, they get a little treat.

Brendan Joseph Brendan Joseph

They’ve been doing this for years but if anyone has opened the cabinet, they haven’t admitted it. The only signature on the ‘guest book’ was from a friend to whom it had to be pointed out.

Let this be inspiration to you if you ever suspect that guests of yours are getting a little nosey.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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