Barnes & Noble opens new store in Livingston, NJ
There’s nothing like roaming around a bookstore hunting for your next good read. Looking at the covers, reading the descriptions, and determining where you’ll go on your next literary journey is very calming to me.
Top that off with a stop at the store’s cafe and I fully feel like I’m Rory from the old show ‘Gilmore Girls’ living my best life.
So when a new store opens, it’s exciting news, and Livingston is about to get that treatment.
A new Barnes & Noble is opening in August
This is a relocation of the Livingston Mall store which closed in mid-July.
The grand opening is happening on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026 at 9:00 a.m., with an appearance by local author Harlan Cohen not only performing the ribbon cutting, but also signing copies of his book ‘I Will Find You.’
Also joining the fun will be The Cat in the Hat, who will be participating in meet & greets with customers as well as a special storytime over the weekend.
The store will span across 25,000 square feet, offering books, toys, games, magazines, gift items, a Barnes & Noble Café, and more.
The new Barnes & Noble store will be at 530 W Mt Pleasant Ave Unit A, Livingston, NJ.
This is the space next to World Market that was formerly a Buybuy Baby.
Customers who visit the store during the grand opening will have access to exclusive deals, such as $50 off any NOOK device. Visitors can also save 40% on all DVD, Blu-ray, and 4k Ultra HD movies.
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.