There’s nothing like roaming around a bookstore hunting for your next good read. Looking at the covers, reading the descriptions, and determining where you’ll go on your next literary journey is very calming to me.

Top that off with a stop at the store’s cafe and I fully feel like I’m Rory from the old show ‘Gilmore Girls’ living my best life.

So when a new store opens, it’s exciting news, and Livingston is about to get that treatment.

A new Barnes & Noble is opening in August

This is a relocation of the Livingston Mall store which closed in mid-July.

Photo by Ed Robertson on Unsplash Photo by Ed Robertson on Unsplash

The grand opening is happening on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026 at 9:00 a.m., with an appearance by local author Harlan Cohen not only performing the ribbon cutting, but also signing copies of his book ‘I Will Find You.’

Also joining the fun will be The Cat in the Hat, who will be participating in meet & greets with customers as well as a special storytime over the weekend.

The store will span across 25,000 square feet, offering books, toys, games, magazines, gift items, a Barnes & Noble Café, and more.

Brandon Bell, Getty Images Brandon Bell, Getty Images

The new Barnes & Noble store will be at 530 W Mt Pleasant Ave Unit A, Livingston, NJ.

This is the space next to World Market that was formerly a Buybuy Baby.

Customers who visit the store during the grand opening will have access to exclusive deals, such as $50 off any NOOK device. Visitors can also save 40% on all DVD, Blu-ray, and 4k Ultra HD movies.

LOOK: Popular children's books published the year you were born Stacker compiled a list of popular children's books published every year between 1920 and 2021 based on librarian and teacher polls, top 100 roundups in media like Time magazine and the BBC, book critic reviews, interviews with children's book authors, and lists of award-winning literature for young readers. Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet

Check out these 10 unique NJ bookstore gems Having a tough time finding a good book worth your time? Luckily, New Jersey has a great selection of local, independent bookstores, each offering something unique. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for August (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during the month of August. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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