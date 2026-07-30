🚨A 33-year-old man died after he was found shot inside a parked vehicle

🚨He and his girlfriend 'struggled' over a gun in the vehicle

🚨Amelia G. Wilmore-Nozil is charged with 2nd-degree manslaughter

WINSLOW — A man found shot inside a parked vehicle in Camden County on Wednesday afternoon struggled with his girlfriend over a gun.

Residents of Bromley Court called police after spotting the man, identified as Domincio Fuhrtz, 33 around 2 p.m. He was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden and pronounced dead about an hour later.

Video from above the crime scene shows investigators focused on an SUV.

Fuhrtz and his girlfriend, Amelia G. Wilmore-Nozil, 38, of Glassboro, were sitting in the vehicle and "struggled" over a firearm she had been carrying, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay. The weapon went off striking Fuhrtz.

ALSO READ: Boy found dead after helping sister escape dangerous NJ river

Struggle over a gun

MacAulay did not disclose why the couple was fighting, who fired the shot or if anyone else was present.

Wilmore-Nozil was charged with 2nd-degree manslaughter and 2nd-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

Prosecutors asked anyone with information about the incident to call 856-225-8682 or Winslow police at 609-567-0700, ext. 1224.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom