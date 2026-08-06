🚨Timber Creek track coach Joel Deanley Jr. faces sexual assault charges

🚨The alleged sexual relationship with one student happened several times since June

🚨The school district has not said whether Deanley remains employed

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A South Jersey high school track coach who also worked as a school aide is facing charges after prosecutors say he had a sexual relationship with a student.

Joel Deanley Jr., 26, had a sexual relationship with a female student several times since June, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said.

Deanley is the head coach for boys and girls winter track at Timber Creek High School in the Erial section of Gloucester Township. He also was an assistant coach for football, an assistant coach for girls spring track and a school aide.

Deanley is charged with three counts of second-degree sexual assault and three counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child. He is being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility.

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Joel Deanley Jr (Camden County Prosecutor's Office) Joel Deanley Jr

Coach worked with multiple Timber Creek athletic program

On Thursday afternoon, Timber Creek Regional School District Superintendent Brian Repici did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request regarding Deanley's employment status with the school.

Deanley was a member of the football team at Sterling High School in Somerdale and Rowan University.

Timber Creek Regional High School is part of the Black Horse Regional School District. It serves 1,023 students from Bellmawr, Gloucester Township and Runnemede.

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