🎢 A video of riders stuck upside down at an Ocean City amusement park has gone viral.

⚠️ The malfunction left riders suspended for several minutes before workers lowered the ride.

✅ The park says everyone got off safely and the ride reopened after an inspection.

OCEAN CITY — A video showing riders stranded upside down on an Ocean City amusement park ride has gone viral, drawing renewed attention to a frightening malfunction.

More than 30 rides operate every summer night at Playland's Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk. Video recorded on July 5 shows riders on the Wipe Out attraction screaming to be let down as "Safe and Sound" by Capital Cities plays in the background.

Caitlin Gulli, who recorded the video, said riders were suspended upside down for about seven minutes as blood rushed to their heads. She also said it was the second ride at Playland's Castaway Cove to malfunction that evening.

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Park says ride was safely lowered within minutes

Park Vice President Brian Hartley said the ride's "absolute perfect balancing" caused the unexpected stoppage but that employees responded immediately.

"The operator and staff responded instantly as per their training and safely brought the ride down to the home position within minutes. All guests were safely let off of the ride and it was back up and running for guests 10 minutes later after inspection," Hartley said.

The video was posted Wednesday and has more than 573,000 views on TikTok, along with countless additional views across other social media platforms.

"Safe and sound playing, while I'm stuck upside down would send me into a psychosis," one TikTok commenter wrote.

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