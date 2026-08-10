Cape May has spent most of this summer being the Shore town that didn't have the problem. While Wildwood issued cease-and-desist orders against pop-up boardwalk parties and Sea Isle City residents built a Facebook group just to track bad behavior, Cape May stayed mostly out of the conversation. That changed this week.

City Council has introduced an ordinance aimed at large groups of juveniles gathering on the Promenade and beaches, according to the Cape May County Herald. The move follows police observations of crowds blocking pedestrian walkways and congregating on the beach at night, along with an assault involving juveniles. If adopted, the ordinance would move the general juvenile curfew from its current midnight-to-6-a.m. window to 10:30 p.m. to 6 a.m., and would separately bar unaccompanied juveniles from the beaches between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

A familiar move, following familiar towns

Cape May wouldn't be breaking new ground here. Wildwood's curfew runs from 10 p.m., and residents in that Facebook thread pointed to it directly as evidence the approach works. Sea Isle City has run a 10 p.m. curfew for years, paired with a daytime bag-size restriction. Ocean City tightened its own juvenile curfew to 11 p.m. and added a boardwalk backpack ban after 8 p.m. a few summers back, and local officials there credited the change with calmer, more enjoyable boardwalk seasons afterward. Cape May's proposed 10:30 p.m. mark would put it roughly in line with that regional trend, rather than out ahead of it.

The comment section says the quiet part out loud

The reaction in the Cape May Live group split along a few predictable lines, but a couple of threads stood out. Several commenters pushed back on the idea that this is purely an outsider problem, noting that some of the kids causing trouble are local, year-round residents, not just summer visitors. Others zeroed in on wealth, arguing that some families simply have the means to make consequences disappear; one commenter put it bluntly: these are "rich entitled kids that the parents don't care about... they can buy them out of trouble." A recurring frustration was that police already have limited tools to work with, several people pointed to state-level juvenile justice reforms as having tied officers' hands well before any new curfew gets voted on. One young, year-round Cape May resident wrote in to say he genuinely doesn't recognize the behavior being described from his own time on the beach with friends, a reminder that "juveniles" as a category covers a lot of kids who aren't part of the problem at all.

That tension, over who's actually responsible and whether a curfew fixes anything or just moves the problem around, is the same one that's played out in Wildwood, Sea Isle City, and every other Shore town that's gone through this same debate this summer. Cape May is just the latest to have it out loud, in public, with a vote potentially not far behind.

EJ takes a walk in Atlantic City On Friday June 26, 2026 me and Kyle Forcini were joined by Dennis Malloy and hosted "The Judi & EJ Show" live from the Atlantic City Boardwalk at the legendary Steel Pier. Prior to the show I took a walk around town and snapped some photos! Gallery Credit: Eric "EJ" Johnson