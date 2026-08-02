A husband and wife were biking home on Pleasure Avenue Wednesday night, e-bikes humming along in the dark, when a group of teenagers allegedly threw a construction cone at them. It could have ended badly. E-bikes move fast, and a cone in the spokes at the wrong moment doesn't end in a bruise. When the couple stopped to say something, the same kids accused of throwing the cone allegedly got in their faces, mocked them for wearing helmets and cursed at them until they gave up and rode home. Police were called. No charges were pressed.

That story didn't run in a police blotter. It ran in a Facebook group called People Behaving Poorly in Sea Isle City, where it sat for a day collecting comments from neighbors who weren't shocked so much as tired. Someone mentioned the same thing happening a few blocks over the night before. Someone else said this is what August looks like now — a rotation of weekly renters, each one bringing a fresh batch of teenagers nobody on the block recognizes and nobody seems to be watching.

I've been following this pattern up and down the Shore all summer, and Sea Isle City is where it looks the clearest.

Some towns saw it coming

Back before Memorial Day, Long Branch police got out ahead of a group of teenagers gathering downtown with the kind of preparation that kept a bad night from turning into a worse one. That early intervention seemed to set a tone. Seaside Heights leaned hard into curfew enforcement as the holiday approached. Wildwood and North Wildwood went a step further, using social media themselves — tracking pop-up party promotions before they happened instead of reacting after the fact. By the time Memorial Day weekend actually arrived, several Shore towns had already done the harder work of preventing a problem instead of cleaning one up.

That pattern held through the summer in some places. It didn't in others. Wildwood police have now issued cease-and-desist orders against unauthorized boardwalk parties three separate times this season, each one requiring the same kind of after-the-fact scramble that early intervention was supposed to prevent.

A different kind of Shore town, the same problem

Sea Isle City doesn't fit the pattern people usually picture when they talk about unsupervised teenagers at the Shore. This isn't a town of day-trippers or a single strip of rentals cycling through budget tourists. Families here own homes, or rent them for real money, generation after generation. It's the kind of place people describe as the well-to-do end of the Jersey Shore.

And yet the complaint showing up again and again in that Facebook group isn't about outsiders causing trouble. It's about parents who are present physically and absent everywhere else — adults who came down to the Shore for their own version of a summer and treat their kids' unsupervised nights as part of the deal. Large groups of teenagers ending up wherever they want, at whatever hour they want, while the adults who could stop it are doing the same thing a few blocks away.

I wrote a few weeks ago about a toddler in Wildwood who needed Narcan twice in one incident, and the pattern underneath it: a generation of parents choosing the path of least resistance instead of the harder work of raising kids who understand consequences. Sea Isle City is that same crisis wearing a nicer address.

45th and Pleasure Sea Isle City | Google Maps 45th and Pleasure Sea Isle City | Google Maps

Neighbors doing the job nobody assigned them

What the comments under that Facebook post kept circling back to wasn't really about one thrown cone. It was frustration that pressing charges felt pointless, that police can only do so much without cooperation, and that parents — the people actually positioned to fix this — mostly aren't going to. One commenter put it plainly: the kids involved are "banking on no consequences" at home. Another said this year's crowd seems more brazen than last year's, not less.

That's the part that should worry every Shore town watching this play out, wealthy or not. Long Branch, Seaside Heights, Wildwood and North Wildwood all found ways to get ahead of trouble this year, each in their own way. But none of that works if it's substituting for parenting instead of supporting it. A police department can enforce a curfew. It can't make an adult put down a drink and go find out where their kid actually is at 11 at night.

Sea Isle City residents have built their own version of a neighborhood watch out of a Facebook group, because somebody has to be paying attention. That shouldn't be the system that's working.