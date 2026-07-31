Wildwood police did it again.

On July 28, detectives in the department's Detective Division spotted a social media post promoting an unsanctioned "Beach/Boardwalk Party, Video Shoot" planned for this weekend in Wildwood. The post picked up traction fast, exactly the kind of rapid spread that has turned into a large, unauthorized gathering in other Shore towns this summer. Rather than wait to see what happened, Wildwood investigators moved immediately.

They identified the person behind the post — a Philadelphia resident — and issued a cease-and-desist notice ordering him to cancel the event and pull the promotional content down. The department also filed a criminal charge under N.J.S.A. 2C:33-2(d), disturbance at a public gathering, based on what detectives found during the investigation. The accused is presumed innocent unless and until a court says otherwise.

A pattern, not an incident

This is the third time this summer Wildwood has done exactly this. In early July, the department tracked down and arrested the person behind an organized boardwalk takeover before it could happen. Around the same stretch, neighboring North Wildwood put out its own public zero-tolerance warning ahead of the Fourth of July weekend. Now, at the end of July, Wildwood has done it a third time, catching a promoter before his event ever got off the ground.

The department's own language makes clear this is deliberate strategy, not a one-off response. Wildwood police say they actively monitor public social media for exactly these kinds of posts, treating early detection as the whole point. Catch the promotion, identify the promoter, shut it down before a crowd ever assembles. That is a meaningfully different approach than showing up after a few hundred people are already on the boardwalk.

The message isn't subtle

Wildwood's statement did not hedge. The department called this a warning for anyone thinking about coming to Wildwood to unlawfully take over the beaches, boardwalk, streets, or other public spaces, promising swift and appropriate enforcement for anyone who tries.

Three times in one summer, that promise has been backed up with an actual name, an actual charge, and an actual outcome. That is the difference between a policy statement and a track record. Wildwood has built the latter.

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