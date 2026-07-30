💲 New Jersey says noncitizens affected by the MVC voter registration error can seek free legal help.

⚠️ The state confirmed at least 4,500 noncitizens were mistakenly registered to vote.

🔴 Republicans criticized the policy, while the governor says the individuals acted through no fault of their own.

Thousands of noncitizens registered to vote in New Jersey have access to a $20 million legal defense fund whenever they want it.

It comes after the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission wrongfully allowed around 6,600 individuals to register to vote through a system error while applying for identification at the MVC between June 2023 and June 2024. Letters have been sent to each person affected by the system error. On Tuesday, the governor confirmed that at least 4,500 of them were noncitizens.

Sherrill says the state will protect those affected

Sherrill said the state wouldn't pursue criminal cases against the registered voters, calling it the "utmost hypocrisy" during her July 21 presser announcing the scandal. The Democratic governor also said New Jersey would protect them from federal prosecution.

"We now have certain people that through no fault of their own have been registered to vote. It may imperil their immigration status," Sherrill said previously.

The offer is available through an FAQ website that Gov. Mikie Sherrill promoted on Wednesday. By clicking several links, noncitizens can find they have access to pro bono legal services through the New Jersey Detention and Deportation Defense Initiative.

In June, Sherrill doubled funding for the DDDI to more than $20 million. Her office also launched a statewide legal response network to offer defense services against federal immigration detention and enforcement activity.

Governor Mikie Sherrill, Lt. Governor Dale Caldwell and MVC Acting Chair & Chief Administrator Rosalie Johnson hold a press conference in the media room of the statehouse in Trenton on July 21, 2026. (Office of Governor/Tim Larsen) Governor Mikie Sherrill, Lt. Governor Dale Caldwell and MVC Acting Chair & Chief Administrator Rosalie Johnson hold a press conference in the media room of the statehouse in Trenton on July 21, 2026. (Office of Governor/Tim Larsen)

Republicans criticize the state's legal assistance

State Republicans chastised the Sherrill administration and cited affordability issues and school funding cuts. In a statement, the state Assembly GOP said it showed there's one standard for taxpayers and another standard for lawbreakers.

"The same state that has refused for years to give cost-of-living adjustments to retired law enforcement officers, teachers, and state workers living on fixed pensions — watching inflation erode everything they worked for — found the resources to build a website and fund lawyers for people who were never supposed to be on the voter rolls in the first place," Republicans said.

New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to the governor's office for comment.

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