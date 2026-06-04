⚖️ New Jersey is increasing immigrant legal defense funding to more than $20 million.

➡️ The state is also launching a new legal network to challenge detentions and deportations.

⚠️ The move comes as Sherrill faces criticism from both the left and the right over immigration issues.

TRENTON — As Gov. Mikie Sherrill faces criticism from the left over her support for State Police tactics outside Delaney Hall, she is also moving to expand legal protections for immigrants facing detention and deportation.

On Thursday, Sherrill announced a major expansion of New Jersey's Detention Deportation Defense Initiative, increasing funding for the program to more than $20 million while launching a new statewide legal response network designed to challenge immigration detentions and deportations in federal court.

The announcement highlights the difficult political terrain Sherrill is navigating on immigration. Progressive activists and some Democratic officials have criticized her defense of law enforcement tactics during protests outside Delaney Hall, while Republicans and supporters of President Donald Trump are likely to view the latest funding increase as another example of New Jersey spending taxpayer dollars to assist illegal immigration.

Here was the reaction from the GOP caucus in the Assembly

The governor's office said the additional funding will provide legal representation for more low-income immigrants facing detention proceedings, including detainees being held at Newark's Delaney Hall detention center.

"Every person deserves to be treated with dignity, and to the rights enshrined in our Constitution," Sherrill said. "These include access to due process and a fair hearing under the law, regardless of where you were born."

A protester holds a sign as law enforcement officers stand outside Delaney Hall detention center Sunday, May 31, 2026, in Newark, N.J. A protester holds a sign as law enforcement officers stand outside Delaney Hall detention center Sunday, May 31, 2026, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Gray) loading...

Program created under Murphy grows to its largest size yet

The Detention Deportation Defense Initiative was originally launched under former Gov. Phil Murphy in 2018 with roughly $2 million in state funding.

At the time, supporters argued that immigration proceedings differ from criminal cases because detainees generally are not entitled to government-provided attorneys, leaving many to represent themselves.

A 2020 report found attorneys working through the program opened more than 850 cases during its first year and helped secure release from detention for more than half of represented immigrants.

According to the governor's office, the additional funding will double legal services available through the initiative and expand representation to hundreds more people facing detention and deportation proceedings.

Newark Council Member At-Large Louise Scott-Rountree prays with Barry Ford (left), Assistant Deputy Mayor of Public Safety and Strategic Initiatives for the City of Newark, during a curfew near the Delaney Hall Immigration Detention Center in Newark, where ICE is housing detained immigrants on June 01, 2026 in Newark. (Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images) Newark Council Member At-Large Louise Scott-Rountree prays with Barry Ford (left), Assistant Deputy Mayor of Public Safety and Strategic Initiatives for the City of Newark, during a curfew near the Delaney Hall Immigration Detention Center in Newark, where ICE is housing detained immigrants on June 01, 2026 in Newark. (Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images) loading...

New legal network will target detention and deportation cases

The administration is also creating what it calls a Rapid Legal Response Initiative.

The effort will recruit volunteer attorneys and connect experienced federal litigators with immigration lawyers to challenge detentions, deportations and transfers through emergency court filings.

Officials said the initiative is designed to address what they describe as an increase in ICE enforcement actions and prolonged detention practices.

The governor's office specifically cited operations at Delaney Hall, which has become the focal point of a growing political battle between the Trump administration and New Jersey Democrats.

The governor argued the latest investment is not about immigration policy but constitutional protections.

"As the Trump Administration makes it more difficult for members of our community to challenge detention and deportation, access to qualified legal representation has never been more important," Sherrill said.

More than 200 attorneys have already participated in similar training efforts, according to the administration, with new training sessions expected to begin later this month.

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ICE arrests: 'Worst of the worst' in New Jersey These are recent arrests in New Jersey by Immigration & Customs Enforcement, which labeled these immigrants as "the worst of the worst." Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5