Come on in: Most NJ residents support ICE raids in their town
🚨 Multiple ICE actions in NJ
🚨 Democrats call them 'illegal'
🚨 Most NJ residents welcome ICE agents into their town
There have been multiple reports of immigration agents conducting operations in New Jersey in recent weeks.
Customs and Immigration officials have provided few details, but the increased actions follow a vow by President Donald Trump to crackdown on illegal immigration and a stern warning from the top immigration enforcement official in New Jersey.
Newark ICE Field Office director John Tsoukaris warned anyone who crossed the border illegally is considered a criminal.
"If you're here illegally," Tsoukaris said, "You shouldn't be here."
The crackdown has caused fear among migrant communities and anger among many democratic officials in New Jersey.
Following what ICE deemed “a targeted enforcement operation” in Newark, Mayor Ras Baraka claimed his city was being "unlawfully terrorized."
Former Senate President and Democratic candidate for Governor Steve Sweeney appeared on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott and accused ICE of operating "illegally" in New Jersey.
Most NJ residents support ICE actions, want more
Despite the outcry from New Jersey Democrats and immigrant rights groups, the majority of callers to New Jersey 101.5 not only support the ICE raids, but actually want more.
Don from Tabernacle said, "Not only would I mind ICE in my town, but I would invite them."
Gordon from Hamburg told us, "Not only would I welcome ICE, but they can also use my house as a base."
Dave from Westampton went a step further. "I absolutely welcome ICE in town or the neighboring towns. I’ll even provide them coffee,
water and lunch," he said.
Resentment over Murphy's sanctuary policies
Immigration and undocumented individuals has been a polarizing issue for years, but with Donald Trump back in the White House it has further stoked the passions on both sides of the issue.
Many callers took issue with Gov. Phil Murphy's sanctuary policies, especially his Immigrant Trust Directive.
Under the order from his attorney general, Murphy has banned all state and local police from cooperating with immigration agents.
Sandra from Matawan told us, "I do not think the attorney general should have the right to tell local and state police they cannot cooperate with the
Federal agency (ICE). Sanctuary states and towns should not be legal."
Eric from Freehold suggested local mayors need to push back on the Murphy directive. "If the state can go against federal law," Eric asked, "Why can't towns and counties go against state mandates? Let the towns work with the federal government and show Murphy he is not a king."
The issue of immigration is clearly going to be a focus of the current race for governor. Donna from Lawrenceville says change can't come fast enough.
"Governor Murphy needs to go. He’s not protecting American citizens, he’s protecting illegal migrant criminals. It’s common sense let ICE collect the migrant criminals right from local law enforcement."
Murphy is term limited and must leave office next January. While the majority of candidates running to replace him said they would repeal the Immigrant Trust Directive, Democratic candidates are divided about how far cooperation between immigration agents and state and local police should go.
