🚨 Multiple ICE actions in NJ

🚨 Democrats call them 'illegal'

🚨 Most NJ residents welcome ICE agents into their town

There have been multiple reports of immigration agents conducting operations in New Jersey in recent weeks.

Customs and Immigration officials have provided few details, but the increased actions follow a vow by President Donald Trump to crackdown on illegal immigration and a stern warning from the top immigration enforcement official in New Jersey.

Newark ICE Field Office director John Tsoukaris warned anyone who crossed the border illegally is considered a criminal.

"If you're here illegally," Tsoukaris said, "You shouldn't be here."

The crackdown has caused fear among migrant communities and anger among many democratic officials in New Jersey.

Photo: AP Photo: AP loading...

Following what ICE deemed “a targeted enforcement operation” in Newark, Mayor Ras Baraka claimed his city was being "unlawfully terrorized."

Former Senate President and Democratic candidate for Governor Steve Sweeney appeared on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott and accused ICE of operating "illegally" in New Jersey.

Most NJ residents support ICE actions, want more

Despite the outcry from New Jersey Democrats and immigrant rights groups, the majority of callers to New Jersey 101.5 not only support the ICE raids, but actually want more.

Don from Tabernacle said, "Not only would I mind ICE in my town, but I would invite them."

Townsquare Media illustration Townsquare Media illustration loading...

Gordon from Hamburg told us, "Not only would I welcome ICE, but they can also use my house as a base."

Dave from Westampton went a step further. "I absolutely welcome ICE in town or the neighboring towns. I’ll even provide them coffee,

water and lunch," he said.

Resentment over Murphy's sanctuary policies

Immigration and undocumented individuals has been a polarizing issue for years, but with Donald Trump back in the White House it has further stoked the passions on both sides of the issue.

Many callers took issue with Gov. Phil Murphy's sanctuary policies, especially his Immigrant Trust Directive.

Photo: AP Photo: AP loading...

Under the order from his attorney general, Murphy has banned all state and local police from cooperating with immigration agents.

Sandra from Matawan told us, "I do not think the attorney general should have the right to tell local and state police they cannot cooperate with the

Federal agency (ICE). Sanctuary states and towns should not be legal."

Eric from Freehold suggested local mayors need to push back on the Murphy directive. "If the state can go against federal law," Eric asked, "Why can't towns and counties go against state mandates? Let the towns work with the federal government and show Murphy he is not a king."

The issue of immigration is clearly going to be a focus of the current race for governor. Donna from Lawrenceville says change can't come fast enough.

"Governor Murphy needs to go. He’s not protecting American citizens, he’s protecting illegal migrant criminals. It’s common sense let ICE collect the migrant criminals right from local law enforcement."

Townsquare Media illustration Townsquare Media illustration loading...

Murphy is term limited and must leave office next January. While the majority of candidates running to replace him said they would repeal the Immigrant Trust Directive, Democratic candidates are divided about how far cooperation between immigration agents and state and local police should go.

NJ towns that flipped for Trump in 2024 In the 2024 presidential election in New Jersey, Donald Trump won 61 municipalities he had lost to Joe Biden four years earlier. Those flipped municipalities are listed below by county and show the percentage point difference between Trump and Harris and between Biden and Trump.

Click here to see how every town in New Jersey voted. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

LOOK: Here's how much grocery shopping now costs in the U.S. The average cost of groceries for one person per month in 2023 was around $337. But how does your state compare? Do you pay more, or less? Data compiled by Zippia takes a look at the average monthly grocery bill per person in all 50 states. States are listed from least expensive to most expensive and are rounded up to the nearest dollar. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Real life Sopranos spots to visit in NJ Since its debut 25 years ago, The Sopranos has lived on as a favorite among fans, old and new. While time has changed some of the New Jersey landscape, there's still plenty of spots that Tony visited, that you can, too. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom