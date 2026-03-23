🍽️ NJ chef says ICE raids are causing workers to “disappear overnight,” hurting restaurants

👨‍🍳 Labor shortages worsen as fewer young Americans enter kitchen jobs

⚖️ Debate grows as some support deportations, others warn of economic fallout

“Click — overnight.” That’s how fast a Jersey Shore chef says workers are vanishing from restaurant kitchens as immigration raids ramp up across New Jersey.

Lou Smith, owner of Blend on Main in Manasquan, says longtime staff members are suddenly gone — not because they quit or found better jobs, but because fear of immigration enforcement is emptying prep lines and late-night cleanup crews in the middle of a brutally tight labor market.

His blunt Facebook post — now drawing strong reactions online — is a ground-level look at how the Trump administration's aggressive push to expand deportations is colliding with industries that rely heavily on immigrant labor to stay open.

Across the country, restaurants, construction firms and hospitality operators say stepped-up raids are worsening workforce shortages that were already simmering after the pandemic. Supporters of the crackdown argue that tougher enforcement is long overdue. Critics warn the policy could drive up prices, shutter small businesses and ripple through local economies from the Jersey Shore to the Southwest.

“Restaurants don’t run on ideas. They run on people,” Smith wrote. “And right now that balance is off. Like, way off.”

Read More: Sherrill condemns use of ICE screeners at Newark Airport

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‘Click—overnight’: Chef says longtime workers are disappearing

On Sunday, he shared a candid look at what he and other life-long chefs and restaurateurs have been navigating, below the “surface.”

“Walk the boardwalk in season, and for years you’d see the same thing: hardworking immigrant crews keeping the engine running. Kitchens, stands, prep lines, late-night cleanups, same with the landscape, construction, and so on. These folks ‘were’ the backbone. Not a theory. Not politics. Just reality. Not here for an argument, just my observations,” Smith said in his post.

“Now fast forward. You’ve got increased ICE presence...real, visible, not hypothetical. I’ve seen it myself. Neptune, Point Pleasant, ...yesterday right here in our backyard. And when that happens, people disappear. Not gradually.. click!! overnight. I am truly saddened to see the dream disappear for some so abruptly. If you are a ‘criminal’ yeah. bye. BUT!! If your whole family is here, fought to get here, planted seeds and contributed to society in a positive manner, there HAS to be a better way. a fine? a debt? registration,...or talk dollars and someone will listen,” Smith said.

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Immigration crackdown expands as economic concerns grow

It’s a similar moment of immigration reckoning in Texas, where the administration's intensified immigration policies have gutted the construction workforce.

"I did vote for Mr. Trump. Deporting the criminals is a great policy," said Mario Guerrero, executive director of the South Texas Builders Association in an interview with The Mirror.

But Guerrero has seen firsthand that many of the detainees have no criminal record and are being arrested despite having valid immigration authorization.

In New Jersey, the impact of seemingly indiscriminate raids was already being seen a year ago, according to a New York Times reporter who visited a day laborer spot in Freehold.

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ICE has said it plans to ramp up detentions this year

An overwhelming number of reactions were positive and in support of Smith’s post on the state of restaurant staffing. Several comments took issue with a negative view on the ongoing ICE operations.

For months, the Trump administration has made clear its plan to continue to ramp up mass deportations, following its hiring surge of an additional 12,000 ICE agents.

Roxbury warehouse bought by ICE for detention center - Inside of empty warehouse bought as ICE Processing Facility in Roxbury (Photo via njoag.gov) loading...

New detention facilities, inlcuding in Roxbury, have been purchased to bring them online to hold thousands of detained individuals by the end of November. Meanwhile, the number of detainees who have no criminal record has spiked.

According to a November analysis by the libertarian Cato Institute, comparing October 2024 to April 2025, 80% of the increase in daily ICE book-ins have come from individuals without criminal convictions.

A January report by the American Immigration Council saw that percentage drastically increase, as analysts said these "arrest practices have led to a 2,450% increase in the number of people with no criminal record being held in ICE detention on any given day."

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