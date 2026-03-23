Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Monday:

Archive: TSA officer Kathleen Howard directs travelers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Archive: TSA officer Kathleen Howard directs travelers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) loading...

President Donald Trump's decision to order federal immigration agents to U.S. airports to help with security during a budget impasse is drawing concerns that their presence may escalate tensions among air travelers frustrated over hours-long waits and screeners angry about missed paychecks.

Trump made clear on Sunday that he was going ahead with the plan to have immigration enforcement officers assist the Transportation Security Administration starting Monday by guarding exit lanes or checking passenger IDs unless Democrats agreed to fund the Department of Homeland Security.

Democrats have been demanding major changes to federal immigration operations, while the president issued a new threat Sunday night that he would reject all deals with Democrats unless they agreed to a separate elections bill.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey did not confirm whether ICE agents would be assisting TSA agents at Newark Liberty International airport, saying that decision would be made by the Department of Homeland Security.

However, in a statement to NJ.com, the Port Authority did say any ICE agents assisting the TSA would need to be properly trained "consistent with maintaining the safety, integrity, and efficiency of the security process at our airports and protecting the flying public."

Gov. Mikie Sherrill condemned the plan to use ICE agents to support the TSA in New Jersey. "Every time Donald Trump gets involved, he creates chaos for the American people," Sherrill said in a statement, "Trump’s ICE has a track record of making communities less safe, and sending untrained ICE agents to staff our airports is not an acceptable solution."

Wait times at TSA checkpoints have been growing since the partial government shutdown began 43-days ago. Thousands of TSA workers have been calling out sick because they are not getting paid.

There is some evidence the wait times at Newark are not as bad as some other U.S. airports, but the Port Authority has stopped posting wait times at security checkpoints.

Warehouse on Route 46 purchased by ICE for a detention facility, Gov. Mikie Sherrill Warehouse on Route 46 purchased by ICE for a detention facility, Gov. Mikie Sherrill (NJ OAG, Governor's Office via YouTube) loading...

✅ NJ and Roxbury sue ICE and DHS to block a 1,500-bed detention center

✅ Officials warn the site could overwhelm water, sewage, and power systems

✅ The DHS nominee said he will visit the Roxbury site if voted into the position

ROXBURY —Comparing ICE detention to "treating human beings like Amazon packages in a warehouse," the state of New Jersey is suing the federal government to stop a planned 1,500-bed detention center.

Local officials, who are Republican, have opposed the plan over concerns that the infrastructure cannot handle the water, sewage and electricity requirements of the facility.

As New Jersey 101.5 previously reported, ICE purchased a warehouse on Route 46 in the Ledgewood section for $129.3 million on Feb. 19.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill joined the Republican officials in a letter to then-Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, citing what she called a “lack of communications and transparency,” concerns over the size of the facility and ICE’s treatment of detainees.

NJ law protects workers who are in the country illegally, court rules (AP Photo/Grace Kassab) NJ law protects workers who are in the country illegally, court rules (AP Photo/Grace Kassab) loading...

👨‍⚖️ Top court rules all workers must be paid regardless of immigration status

👨‍⚖️ Employer who hired immigrant worker now on the hook for years of unpaid labor

👨‍⚖️ Decision impacts all businesses using off-the-books employees.

The highest court in New Jersey has ruled that all employees must be paid for their work, including unauthorized immigrants hired illegally.

Under federal law, employers cannot hire unauthorized migrants. Civil penalties for businesses that break this law range from $250 to $10,000 per person hired illegally. Employers who engage in a pattern of hiring unauthorized migrants can face up to six months in prison.

In New Jersey, state law requires employers to pay their workers overtime and at least minimum wage. Put simply, a person must be paid for their work. The state Department of Labor says it enforces the law "without regard to immigration status.”

Thursday's ruling from Chief Justice Stuart Rabner said that employers who hire unauthorized workers, in violation of federal law, must still pay those workers.

"Otherwise, certain employers would be incentivized to hire undocumented workers — which is precisely the opposite of what federal law seeks to accomplish — and pay them less than the law requires," Rabner wrote.

A cargo ship carrying vehicles sails through the Arabian Gulf toward the Strait of Hormuz in the United Arab Emirates, Sunday, March 22, 2026. (AP Photo) A cargo ship carrying vehicles sails through the Arabian Gulf toward the Strait of Hormuz in the United Arab Emirates, Sunday, March 22, 2026. (AP Photo) loading...

As U.S. President Donald Trump’s deadline on opening the Strait of Hormuz approaches, Iran on Monday threatened to attack Mideast electrical plants powering American military bases.

The statement from Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard marks the latest attempt by Tehran to try and explain its attacks on the Gulf Arab countries.

Trump warned early Sunday morning that the U.S. will target Iranian power plants in 48 hours if the strait remains effectively closed by Iranian fire on shipping.

Click the link above for the latest on the Iran war.

Thomas Pellegrino, entrance to the Manasquan Board of Education office Thomas Pellegrino, entrance to the Manasquan Board of Education office (Thomas Pellegrino via Facebook/Google Maps) loading...

🚨Manasquan BOE member resigns after crashing into a home

🚨Thomas Pellegrino faces multiple charges

🚨Board accepts Pellegrino's resignation after 12 years of service

MANASQUAN — A Board of Education member who police say crashed his vehicle into a house while under the influence has stepped down from a position he has held for 12 years.

Thomas Pellegrino hit two parked cars and drove across several front lawns along Newark Avenue before driving up the stairs of a front porch and into the wall of a house in the early morning hours of March 7, Manasquan police Capt. Nick Norcias said. The homeowner told the Coast Star that Pellergrino's vehicle narrowly missed her 17-year-old son's bedroom.

During Thursday night's school board meeting, the board unanimously accepted Pellergrino's resignation.

"After much reflection, I have decided to step down due to personal matters that now require my full attention. This is not something I do lightly, as this role in this community means a great deal to me. I am deeply grateful to the trust, support and relationships built along the way. It has been a privilege to serve a community I truly love, and I remain confident in the board's continued dedication to our students and staff," Pellegrino's resignation letter says.

NJ towns and their nicknames Gallery Credit: Jeff Deminski

Six Flags, NJ reveals major progress ahead of 2026 Season (PHOTOS) An exclusive look at the construction underway at Six Flags Great Adventure as of Mar. 19, 2026. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

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You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

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