Brew at the Zoo returns to Turtle Back Zoo this summer

Picture this: craft beer tastings. Music from a local band. Live animals. Pretzel necklaces. After-hours zoo access. Do I have your attention yet?

At the end of June, you will be able to experience all of those things and more with the return of Brew at the Zoo.

The event, held at the Essex County Turtle Back Zoo, gives those interested in the animal kingdom the chance to learn about the creatures in a more adult setting.

Brew at the Zoo via Facebook Brew at the Zoo via Facebook loading...

The 13th annual Brew at the Zoo

Grab some friends and have an entertaining and educational night out strolling around the Turtle Back Zoo.

There will be beverages from craft breweries, non-alcoholic options, food from local vendors, live music in the amphitheater and animal presentations from the Zoo’s education team.

Brew at the Zoo via Facebook Brew at the Zoo via Facebook loading...

Personally, I think seeing some flamingoes, giraffes, or a cute sloth after a cold beer would help me reach a level of happiness I don’t yet know.

BATZ, as they call it, will take place on Saturday, June 27, 2026 from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m..

Brew at the Zoo will be held rain or shine. In the event of inclement weather, patrons and vendors will be able to access indoor space.

Brew at the Zoo via Facebook Brew at the Zoo via Facebook loading...

Turtle Back Zoo is located at 560 Northfield Ave in West Orange, NJ.

VIP, General Admission, and Designated Driver tickets are available for purchase here. The event is expected to sell out (again), so don’t wait!

Only guests 21 and over will be permitted. Be sure to have a valid ID.

Cheers!

LOOK: Six Flags has an adorable new addition to it's wild safari Meet JJ, New Jersey's newest baby bear cub born at Six Flags Great Adventure's Wild Safari. Both him and his mama, Hollywood, are doing well and are ready for you to see them aboard the Wild Safari Off-Road Adventure. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

It's here! The complete 2026 NJ county fair summer schedule A list of county fairs happening throughout New Jersey for 2026. From rides, food, animals, and hot air balloons, each county fair has something unique to offer.

(Fairs are listed in geographical order in New Jersey from South to North) Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

New Jersey Lottery 18 "Top Dogs" for "Jersey Dog" Scratch-Off Tickets These are the 18 dogs chosen from across the state that are being featured on the New Jersey Lottery's "Top Dogs" for "Jersey Shore" Scratch-Off tickets, available starting May 4. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈