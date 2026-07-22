❎ Republican lawmakers say governor's investigation isn't enough

❎ One Republican has requested a federal investigation

❎ GOP lawmaker wants the automatic voter registration program suspended

TRENTON — New Jersey Republicans are demanding action after a stunning admission that thousands of noncitizens were added to the state's voter rolls due to a software glitch.

In a stunning admission made on Tuesday, Gov. Mikie Sherrill said a "software error in New Jersey's Motor Vehicle System led to the registration of roughly 6,600 people who indicated that they were not U.S. citizens between June 2023 and June 2024." The error was made despite these individuals indicating they were not U.S. citizens when applying for driver's licenses and identification cards, Sherrill said.

Despite not being permitted to vote, Sherrill said "fewer than 400 individuals" cast votes anyway.

GOP lawmaker calls on federal government to investigate

Now, state Sen. Joe Pennacchio, R-Morris, is calling for the federal government to get involved. On Wednesday, he sent a letter to U.S. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche requesting that the U.S. Department of Justice investigate the matter.

The request comes on the heels of Sherrill indicating that once she learned about what happened, she "immediately" launched an investigation.

In his letter to Blanche, Pennacchio said more is needed.

"The Governor indicated that she has ordered an investigation into the matter. However, I have real concerns about transparency and the diligence with which the Administration will investigate this and other voter integrity issues," Pennacchio's letter to Blanche reads.

The full text of Pennacchio's letter can be found here.

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Governor Mikie Sherrill, Lt. Governor Dale Caldwell and MVC Acting Chair & Chief Administrator Rosalie Johnson hold a press conference in the media room of the statehouse in Trenton on July 21, 2026. (Office of Governor/Tim Larsen) Governor Mikie Sherrill, Lt. Governor Dale Caldwell and MVC Acting Chair & Chief Administrator Rosalie Johnson hold a press conference in the media room of the statehouse in Trenton on July 21, 2026. (Office of Governor/Tim Larsen)

Republican Assembly members want full investigation

All 23 Republican members of the New Jersey Assembly are asking for Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, D-Middlesex, to form a Special Legislative Committee on Election Integrity.

In their letter to Coughlin sent Wednesday, the group took aim at Sherrill's investigation.

"This matter cannot be left solely to an internal executive branch investigation. The Motor Vehicle Commission and the vendors that operate its systems are accountable to the Legislature and the people of New Jersey. The Legislature has an independent responsibility to determine what happened, why it happened and whether additional failures remain undiscovered," the letter reads.

In their letter, the group said they want the committee to have "full subpoena power to compel testimony and the production of documents, records and electronic data." They also want the committee to be comprised of both Democrats and Republicans.

The letter also includes a recommendation of who they want the committee to question. Among the names is Latrecia Littles-Floyd, the former acting chief administrator of the MVC under the Murphy administration who was serving when the software error happened.

Couglin has not publicly responded to the request.

To read the full text of the letter sent to Coughlin, click here.

Assemblyman wants those responsible to be held accountable

New Jersey Assemblyman Greg McGuckin, R-Ocean, said he wants to see those responsible for the "cover-up" prosecuted.

While Sherrill didn't name the Murphy administration during her press conference on Tuesday, she made it clear that the error unfolded prior to her taking office.

"No one in the previous administration brought this to light, demanded accountability or took action when it happened years ago," Sherrill said.

McGuckin accused Democrats under the Murphy administration of "intentionally" concealing the voter registrations of noncitizens.

“According to Gov. Sherrill, the Murphy administration knew about these illegally registered voters in 2024 and did nothing. New Jersey deserves to know which public officials conspired to hide this and why Sherrill isn’t naming names,” McGuckin said.

McGuckin is also calling for the suspension of the MVC's automatic voter registration program.

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