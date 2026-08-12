One NJ teen, 3 gold medals and a mission to help others shine

In New Jersey, a powerful new voice for inclusion and disability awareness is emerging through the Score Beyond the Lights Foundation, founded by 14-year-old Jenny, a three-time Special Olympics gold medalist.

Jenny’s foundation centers on autism and disability awareness, promoting the message that people with intellectual disabilities are “different, not less.”

Through inspiring interviews and storytelling, she highlights the courage, talent, and potential of athletes and individuals who often go overlooked.

Photo via Canva Photo via Canva

A Special Olympics champion with a bigger mission

Her own journey as a Special Olympics champion fuels the mission, showing how sports and determination can build confidence, friendships, and opportunity.

Recently, Jenny brought that message to the Asbury Park Boardwalk, where she went live on New Jersey 101.5 with the morning crew and me.

She shared the story of Score Beyond the Lights and the importance of her mission

After the segment, the roles reversed; Jenny turned the microphone around and interviewed me and Jill Myra.

She asked about life on the radio, his funniest on-air moments, favorite places in New Jersey, and what makes the Garden State special.

Photo by Matt Botsford on Unsplash Photo by Matt Botsford on Unsplash

Then Jenny asked one question that stood out

Her final question, “Who is someone you want to interview?” was my favorite.

I told her that her story of overcoming challenges, competing as a champion, inspiring other kids, and helping people matters more to me as a broadcaster and New Jerseyan than talking to any politician or public figure looking to advance their own career.

It was a full-circle moment that captured the heart of Score Beyond the Lights, giving young people with disabilities a platform to lead, speak, and shine.

Jenny’s work continues to grow awareness and celebrate the gifts of the disability community across New Jersey.

Keep shining, Jenny.

Yum! 10 of the Best NJ Food Trucks Serving Sweets, Cakes & Snacks Nowadays, when you attend a festival or an event in New Jersey, you can bet dollars to donuts there will be food trucks on hand. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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