There is a driving phenomenon that I am seeing more and more of each day in New Jersey, and I don't like it.

The Rude Driving Move That Is Sweeping Through New Jersey

Let me start by saying I think I am one of the 80% or so of drivers who like to follow the rules and just get where I'm going without having to give or get the finger on my journey.

If you drive in New Jersey regularly, you know that that simple goal is very rarely met. Instead, we are all confronted with rude, arrogant drivers who perform acts of stupidity each day around us.

Photo by Jacek Dylag on Unsplash Photo by Jacek Dylag on Unsplash

There is one maneuver in particular that has had my blood boiling recently, and I'm seeing it more and more.

The Latest Driving Maneuver That Is Infuriating New Jersey Drivers

I'm not sure the maneuver has a name, but it's when all decent drivers get into the proper lane to exit the road to get on an entrance ramp to a highway, and a line of traffic forms.

Read More: New Jersey Drivers Aren't America's Most Aggressive

A small population of drivers who seem to think their time is more important than mine creep along that line of traffic and try to squeeze in close to the ramp, forcing those who were doing it the right way to have to wait that much longer.

Photo by Musa Haef on Unsplash Photo by Musa Haef on Unsplash

I'm not sure who I get madder at, the driver who does this rude, obnoxious move, or the driver of the car who lets him in.

Please Have Some Courtesy On New Jersey Roads

Here's a little message to the entitled drivers who do this. Your time is not more important than mine or anyone else's. Get in line and wait like the rest of us.

And for the rare vehicle that truly wasn't aware they needed to get in that lane much earlier, this message is not for you. But it will be the next time.

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