Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show.

The Shops at Riverside (Hackensack) (Google Maps) The Shops at Riverside (Hackensack) (Google Maps)

🚨Police rushed to a North Jersey mall after reports of shots fired Tuesday morning

🚨Officers found a smashed jewelry display and stolen merchandise instead

🚨 The robbery follows several high-value jewelry thefts across New Jersey

HACKENSACK — Reports of shots fired at a North Jersey mall turned out to be something completely different on Tuesday morning.

Hackensack Deputy Police Chief Gregory Zisa said officers and the regional SWAT team who responded to the Shops at Riverside determined that no shots had been fired. Instead, a jewelry display at Bloomingdale's had been smashed, and pieces of jewelry were stolen. The Daily Voice reported that the case involved a watch display.

A single suspect left the mall with an undisclosed amount of jewelry. Police told Independent Online News that the robber struck the case with a hammer five times. The mall reopened by afternoon.

Westfield Garden State Plaza (Paramus): A staple in North Jersey, this mall is known for its upscale stores and elegant holiday décor, making it a top destination for serious shoppers.(Google Maps) Westfield Garden State Plaza (Paramus): A staple in North Jersey, this mall is known for its upscale stores and elegant holiday décor, making it a top destination for serious shoppers.(Google Maps)

🚔 Two Bergen County teens were arrested after Paramus police spotted a stolen Hyundai at Westfield Garden State Plaza.

🚨 The 17-year-old driver allegedly fled onto Route 17, hitting a tractor-trailer and police vehicle before crashing into a concrete divider.

🔌 Police say the Hyundai’s ignition had been tampered with and the car was being operated using a USB cable.

PARAMUS — Two Bergen County juveniles, one from Wallington, the other from Hackensack, have been arrested and charged after they were found with a stolen car at a mall.

On Monday, September 21, just before 12:30 p.m., Paramus police saw a 2013 Hyundai Elantra traveling up and down the aisles in the Westfield Garden State Plaza parking lot, according to Chief of Police Robert Guidetti.

A computer inquiry of the vehicle indicated that the Hyundai was reported stolen out of Wallington.

When the 17 year old driver saw the officer, he fled the mall onto Route 17 South.

The car attempted to evade officers by driving on the shoulder of the highway. The vehicle then struck a tractor-trailer before striking a police patrol vehicle, losing control and crashing into a concrete divider separating Route 17 North and South near Rochelle Park, Guidetti said.

The 16 year old passenger was arrested on the scene. The driver was caught trying to run away on foot.

The investigation determined that the car’s ignition had been tampered with and disabled, and that was started with a USB cable. Officers also recovered burglary tools from the car.

The 2.6-million-square-foot DataOne facility under construction in Vineland, still rising behind a "No Trespassing" wall as residents fight its expansion.| Google Maps The 2.6-million-square-foot DataOne facility under construction in Vineland, still rising behind a "No Trespassing" wall as residents fight its expansion.| Google Maps

⚠️ DataOne faces a $1.07 million DEP fine over 62 unpermitted generators.

➡️ State inspectors saw generators in July at the Vineland facility, DEP says in September.

🔴 Environmental advocates are again calling for a statewide pause on new data center construction.

TRENTON – The operator of one of New Jersey’s most sprawling high-density data centers has been fined over a million dollars, stemming from dozens of generators on site.

DataOne expanded its Cumberland County facility in Vineland last winter, as the state’s largest operating data center.

On Tuesday, the state Department of Environmental Protection announced a $1.07 million fine for violations of the New Jersey Air Pollution Control Act.

The company is accused of installing and operating 62 large, natural-gas power generators without first securing the required DEP permits.

State inspectors first saw the generators during a visit on July 29. Before that, the last site inspection was in December.

In August, Gov. Mikie Sherrill signed a law that requires every data center in the state to report its water and electricity usage to the Board of Public Utilities, every six months.

New Jersey advocates and organizations, including Pinelands Alliance, responded to the fine with renewed calls for a statewide pause, or moratorium, on data center construction.

“People have to live with it; we’re going to have to deal with the contamination, we have to deal with constant exposure. That should come first,” Pinelands Alliance Executive Director Jaclyn Rhoads said to New Jersey 101.5 on Tuesday.

6-year-old Quintay Muhammad was fatally struck by a vehicle near Black Horse Pike and Noah's Road in Pleasantville, NJ. (GoFundMe) 6-year-old Quintay Muhammad was fatally struck by a vehicle near Black Horse Pike and Noah's Road in Pleasantville, NJ. (GoFundMe)

A heartbreaking loss in Pleasantville is becoming a call for greater autism awareness.

Family and friends gathered Tuesday to remember 6-year-old Quintay Muhammad, who was fatally struck by a vehicle near Black Horse Pike and Noah's Road earlier this month. His family says Quintay had autism and is asking people to honor the little boy by learning more about the condition and showing greater understanding toward children and families affected by it.

Friends, relatives and educators gathered at the crash site for a balloon release in his memory.

AP AP

Another hot-coffee lawsuit — this time involving a Dunkin' drive-thru in Plainfield.

A Florida woman is suing the Union County shop, alleging an employee accidentally spilled hot coffee into her lap. The lawsuit says she suffered first- and second-degree burns and was left with permanent scarring.

The claims are allegations contained in a civil lawsuit and have not been proven in court.

Best coffee places recommended in Central Jersey Gallery Credit: Steve Trevelise

NJ Fall Fun Means Sunflowers, Corn Mazes and Pumpkins Once the calendar turns to September, a strong crop of New Jersey spots start their fall fun early.

For any location listed below, call ahead, as operation times may vary and are weather permitting. It’s also good to have cash on-hand, as some activities may not take cards or cashless payments. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

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You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

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