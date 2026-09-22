🚔 Two Bergen County teens were arrested after Paramus police spotted a stolen Hyundai at Westfield Garden State Plaza.

🚨 The 17-year-old driver allegedly fled onto Route 17, hitting a tractor-trailer and police vehicle before crashing into a concrete divider.

🔌 Police say the Hyundai’s ignition had been tampered with and the car was being operated using a USB cable.

PARAMUS — Two Bergen County juveniles, one from Wallington, the other from Hackensack, have been arrested and charged after they were found with a stolen car at a mall.

Stolen Hyundai spotted at Garden State Plaza

On Monday, September 21, just before 12:30 p.m., Paramus police saw a 2013 Hyundai Elantra traveling up and down the aisles in the Westfield Garden State Plaza parking lot, according to Chief of Police Robert Guidetti.

A computer inquiry of the vehicle indicated that the Hyundai was reported stolen out of Wallington.

When the 17 year old driver saw the officer, he fled the mall onto Route 17 South.

Stolen car chase ends in Route 17 crash

The car attempted to evade officers by driving on the shoulder of the highway. The vehicle then struck a tractor-trailer before striking a police patrol vehicle, losing control and crashing into a concrete divider separating Route 17 North and South near Rochelle Park, Guidetti said.

The 16 year old passenger was arrested on the scene. The driver was caught trying to run away on foot.

Police say stolen car was started with USB cable

The investigation determined that the car’s ignition had been tampered with and disabled, and that was started with a USB cable. Officers also recovered burglary tools from the car.

The driver was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools, aggravated assault, aggravated assault on a police officer, and eluding police. He was also issued multiple motor vehicle summonses.

His passenger was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of burglary tools.

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