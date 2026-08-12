⚠️ Prosecutors say Fabian Parra ran a red light and struck a bicyclist without stopping.

➡️ Investigators say Parra smelled of alcohol and was drinking heavily earlier that day.

🔴 The bicyclist, 65-year-old Rocco Della Serra, was a 30-time marathon runner and longtime Cranford resident.

A Somerset County man is accused of a drunken, reckless hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist at a busy intersection in Union County.

Fabian Parra, of North Plainfield, was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree counts of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident that resulted in the death.

The victim, 65-year-old Rocco Della Serra, of Cranford, was mourned as a beloved family man and avid outdoorsman and runner, who completed 30 marathons in his lifetime.

Investigators said the impact was so forceful that the bicycle seat was embedded in Parra’s windshield.

Fabian Parra, of North Plainfield, is accused of a drunken and deadly Rt 22 hit-and-run (Essex County jail) NJ beloved marathoner is killed on his bike, accused hit and run drunk driver is charged -

Police say driver ran red light and fled

Mountainside Police were called to the crash scene on Aug. 6 around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Route 22 and New Providence Road.

The 35-year-old Parra had been driving west on Route 22 when he ran a red light and hit Della Serra’s bike without stopping, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel said.

Video footage from the intersection showed a high volume of traffic at the time of the wreck.

A witness described a beige Honda Civic as weaving in and out of traffic, speeding and not braking, and said at one point, Parra honked his horn at another driver.

Parra’s Honda was then spotted by Scotch Plains Police about three miles from the crash near Terrill Road, where he was pulled over.

Deadly Rt. 22 hit-and-run map of Mountainside and Scotch Plains (Google Maps, Canva) NJ driver arrested for accused drunk hit-and-run that killed bicyclist on Rt 22 Mountainside

Arresting officers saw significant front-end damage and the debris in the windshield, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

They said Parra smelled strongly of alcohol and was wobbly on his feet, as he made a comment about something that “came out of nowhere."

Investigators later found that Parra had been drinking alcohol heavily at a bar earlier that day.

Results of a blood sample taken from him that day are still pending.

Victim Rocco Della Serra, of Cranford, was killed on his bike on Aug 6. 2026 (Dooleyfuneral.com) NJ beloved marathoner is killed on his bike, accused hit and run drunk driver is charged - Victim Rocco Della Serra L of Cranford was killed on his bike on Aug 6 2026 Dooleyfuneral

Cranford man remembered for running and love of outdoors

“To know Rocco was to know a man of extraordinary kindness. He was admired among family, friends, and neighbors for his generous spirit, who would never hesitate to lend a helping hand no matter what was asked of him,” according to an online obituary for Della Serra.

He had grown up in Cranford and recently retired after 42 years working as a regulator with the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities.

“Whether running, biking, or hiking, he embraced the fresh air and the physical challenge of being out in nature,” the memorial said, which also detailed his outstanding running achievements.

“A passionate and dedicated runner, he proudly completed 20 Boston Marathons and 10 New York City Marathons, accomplishments that reflected his determination, perseverance, and love of the sport.”

Della Serra is survived by his mother, wife, children, grandchildren and nephew.

“Rocco’s legacy of warmth, selflessness, and unwavering devotion to his family will live on in the hearts of all who knew him,” the obituary added.

Parra remains jailed as investigation continues

As of Wednesday, Parra was being held at Essex County Jail, awaiting his next court appearance.

Anyone with information should contact Union County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force Detective William Hannon at 908-578-8482, Sergeant Nicholas Veltre at 908-347-7330, or Mountainside Police Lieutenant Shaun Bendik at 908-232-8100.

NJ highway back-to-school messages The New Jersey Department of Transportation has taken a humorous approach to back to school with a series of messages on its electronic highway signs. If you can safely take a picture please email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com or use the chat feature on our free app. Messages provided by the NJ DOT. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance. Gallery Credit: Katelyn Leboff

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom