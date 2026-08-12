👶 A 2-month-old boy died after being brought to a Bayonne hospital with head injuries in March.

🚔 The death is being investigated as a homicide. A medical examiner determined the infant died from complications of blunt force injuries to the head.

⚖️ His parents, Jason Megaro and Jenae Vasquez, have been charged with aggravated manslaughter and child endangerment.

BAYONNE — A couple has been charged with manslaughter after the death of their infant son earlier this year, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office announced.

Couple charged in Bayonne infant’s death

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service, along with the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit, arrested Jason Megaro, 27, of Mount Carmel, Pennsylvania, and Jenae Vasquez, 20, of The Bronx, after a grand jury indicted the couple.

On March 25, 2026, police were notified that a 2-month-old baby was brought to Bayonne Medical Center with head injuries. The infant was transferred to University Hospital in Newark, where he died the next day.

Baby’s death investigated as homicide

The death is listed as a homicide. The cause of death was determined to be complications from blunt force injuries to the head, according to the regional medical examiner.

Couple arrested months after infant’s death

Megaro and Vasquez were charged with aggravated manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child.

They were arrested in Mount Carmel and Manhattan, respectively, and will remain in custody pending extradition to New Jersey.

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