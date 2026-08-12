"Stranger Things" star, Gaten Matarazzo, finally made it out of the Upside Down and back to the Garden State.

The 23-year-old Netflix star, who was raised in Little Egg Harbor Township, stopped by TK’s Ice Cream in Cream Ridge.

Stranger Things star spotted enjoying ice cream in New Jersey

The staff was quick to post a photo on social media to share the celebrity encounter.

“Stranger Things have happened at TK’s Ice Cream... When you come for the ice cream but somehow end up hanging out with Gaten Matarazzo!” they posted on their Instagram.

Matarazzo is most known for playing Dustin Henderson on the popular Netflix series "Stranger Things," but is also a seasoned stage veteran at his young age.

He has performed on Broadway in "Les Misérables," "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street," and will soon star as Mark Cohen in the West End production of "Rent."

Getty Images Getty Images

Multiple commenters pointed out that this is not the actor’s first time at the ice cream shop - “He must love it enough to come back again!!” writes one.

Check the shop out for yourself; you never know who you might run into!

TK’s Ice Cream is located at 331 Route 539 in Cream Ridge, NJ.

Summer hours:

Monday: 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Tuesday: 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Wednesday: 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Thursday: 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Friday: 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Saturday: 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Sunday: 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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