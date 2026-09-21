What started as a quaint, seasonal food stand on the boardwalk of Asbury Park 13 years ago, has now become a quickly growing favorite among locals for gourmet food on the go.

They’ve already been thriving with several locations at the Jersey shore, and now a fourth sandwich joint is opening soon in Ocean County.

Hoagitos via Instagram Hoagitos via Instagram

Hoagitos is opening a new location in Brick, NJ

What makes Hoagitos stand out is their versatility; you could go for the standard New Jersey breakfast of a pork roll, egg, and cheese, or something a little more ambitious like one of their gourmet sandwiches.

All of their sandwiches and sauces are all made in-house by their “own group of culinary mad scientists,” according to their website, each item made with a “distinct flair.”

Hoagitos via Instagram Hoagitos via Instagram

They offer ‘OG sandwiches,’ smashburgers, semolina sandwiches, beef or chicken sliders, and sides like chicken nuggets, risotto balls, fresh cut fries, and an arugula Caesar salad.

There are also catering options available for special events that require a perfect bite.

Hoagitos via Instagram Hoagitos via Instagram

Hoagitos has three other locations in the Garden State:

🔴 529 Bay Ave in Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

🔴 Town Center (2005 NJ-35 #6) in Oakhurst, NJ

🔴 807 Belmar Plaza in Belmar, NJ

While the newest shop’s address has not yet been announced on any of the restaurant's socials, APP reports that it will be located at 249 Chambers Bridge Road in Rita Plaza in Brick, NJ.

Stay tuned for an official opening date on Hoagito's Instagram.

Hoagitos via Instagram Hoagitos via Instagram

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