Exciting news in South Jersey! We all know and LOVE Lucy the Elephant, one of New Jersey's most iconic landmarks. People have been visiting Lucy and making memories for generations.

Lucy, standing six stories high, was built back in 1881. I still remember going there with my family as a kid, and then years later, taking my own kids and watching them be amazed when they saw Lucy for the first time. Whenever we're in Margate, we always make a stop to see Lucy!

Lucy The Elephant New Jersey Historical Marker

And now Lucy, one of the oldest roadside attractions in America, is being recognized in an even bigger way!

On October 14th at 11:30 am, a New Jersey historical marker will be unveiled, honoring Lucy the Elephant and her important role in New Jersey history.

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And you're invited to the big celebration taking place at Atlantic Avenue and Lucy Plaza.



View this profile on Instagram Lucy the Elephant (@lucytheelephant) • Instagram photos and videos

There's so much to celebrate!

Another fun event that's happening this month is Lucy's Trunktoberfest! Mark your calendar for Saturday, October 17th, from 1 to 6 pm for the second annual fall celebration.

Trunktoberfest Celebrates Lucy The Elephant This October

You can expect plenty of fall favorites, including hayrides on the beach, a pumpkin patch, delicious food, and plenty more happening throughout the afternoon, so get ready to join in on the fun!

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