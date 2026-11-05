How many supermarkets do you go to each week to stock up on everything you need for your household?

We were talking on the show yesterday, how I usually go to three different stores, and it sparked this entire conversation about how you can't always find what you need at one store, certain stores have better stuff than others, and how lots of New Jerseyans shop at multiple stores to find the best deals each week.

New Jersey Shoppers Spread Out Grocery Runs

Cost savings, more products, quality, various discounts, and more bring shoppers to different stores. The bottom line, it pays to be organized, and have to have a plan so you're not spending on things you don't need.

Photo by nrd on Unsplash Photo by nrd on Unsplash

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New Jersey 101.5 Listeners Share The Grocery Stores They Hit Every Week

Laura in Freehold said, yes, she goes to different stores every week. Sam’s or Costco, ShopRite and the Italian Deli for cold cuts. CD in Toms River goes to Costco, ShopRite and Stop & Shop.

Photo by Franki Chamaki on Unsplash Photo by Franki Chamaki on Unsplash

Three stores seems to be about average in the Garden State.

"Aldi for everyday, Walmart pickup/delivery for what Aldi didn’t have and Costco for bulk," said Mike in Galloway.

While others hit even more stores!

"I’m doing my shopping today and I’ve already been to Whole Foods. I’m at Walmart now. I’ll go to Acme then I’ll go home put everything away and I’ll go to ShopRite later and I’ll also go to a vegetable market to get fresh vegetables," said Sun in Old Bridge.

I go Shoprite, Sam's Club, and Produce Junction. Those are my go-to spots.

The Jersey Shore's Go-To Grocery Stores Where do the locals at the Jersey Shore like to food shop? Gallery Credit: Michele Pilenza

The best supermarkets in New Jersey These are the highest-rated supermarkets in each of New Jersey's 21 counties. The ratings are based on reviews left by customers on Google. To be included in the top, a supermarket had to have a substantial number of reviews (typically at leas a thousand).