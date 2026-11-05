Have you ever researched your family's genealogy? When we asked that to New Jersey residents, we got some surprising answers.

Have You Researched Your Genealogy?

It all started when I asked AI to give me some creative Christmas gift suggestions because I wanted to start my shopping.

Among the suggestions I was offered was one of those genealogy experiences, like the ones so many people have tried at places like Ancestry.com.

Photo by Laura Fuhrman on Unsplash Photo by Laura Fuhrman on Unsplash

I thought that was an interesting one, so I tried to research the idea. I was quickly bombarded with ads and stories about people who did it and loved it.

Is Genealogy A Good Christmas Gift?

I was just about sold on it, and was seriously considering making it a gift for a relative, and before I did, I wanted to see what our listeners thought of the idea.

Read More: How Much Do You Give At A New Jersey Wedding?

So, I asked about it on our Lou & Michele show the next day, and I'm glad I did. It gave me a few different perspectives to consider before making my decision.

Photo by Pawel Czerwinski on Unsplash Photo by Pawel Czerwinski on Unsplash

While we had a ton of stories of people having terrific experiences like finding, meeting, and forming relationships with relatives they didn't even know they had, there were also stories of unintended consequences.

The Two Sides Of Genaology

We also heard stories about the research uncovering long-held family secrets, and some of those situations led to divisiveness within the family that was hard or impossible to repair.

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Once I heard those, I gave the idea a good, long thought, and I decided that I'd be better off buying this relative a sweater. That's just me.

The most popular Christmas decorations in the US Gallery Credit: Bill Doyle