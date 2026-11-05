I had to get this down before the bad news hits. At this moment, I know the winning lottery ticket was sold in New Jersey, and it still could be mine.

What It Feels Like To Think You Won

Right now, I’m not sure where the winning Powerball ticket was sold in New Jersey, but I bought some, so it could be mine.

My first thought was that I don’t even have a lawyer to call to advise me. I need to get a lawyer.

Photo by Logan Voss on Unsplash Photo by Logan Voss on Unsplash

After all, I’ll want to keep it anonymous so I don’t have to share it with anyone who wasn’t really a friend before the big victory.

My Plan For Hitting It Big on Powerball

The next thing I thought was where I was going to buy my brand new waterfront property. I’m not kidding. These thoughts actually raced through my mind.

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My next dilemma was what I should do about work. I love my job, but I need time to spend all this money.

Powerball ticket (Dan Alexnader, Townsquare Media) Powerball ticket

I decided to go to work for now, and I’d figure out scheduling issues at a later date.I also remembered that I needed to put together a list of people I would be giving money to, and how much each person would get.

My Lottery Winning Day

Plus, I needed to make a dentist appointment for a routine check-up. That has nothing to do with the lottery, but it was on my to-do list.

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All of this happened in the first two minutes of finding out the winning Powerball ticket was sold in New Jersey. So now, if I am the winner, you’ll know what I’ll be doing all day today.

The luckiest lottery stores in New Jersey in 2025 These individual stores sold more than one winning lottery ticket in 2025. And one store had more than all the rest. Based on New Jersey Lottery information as of September. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5