Did you ever wonder what AI thinks of New Jersey? I asked AI questions about the Garden State, and the answers were very interesting.

What Does AI Think About New Jersey?

We all know what Hollywood and comedians think of New Jersey. They think we are a state of rude people with bad attitudes and congested roads. Oh yeah, and we smell.

And if Hollywood and comedians think that, then a lot of people around the country are going to mirror those sentiments.

Photo by Win Min Aung on Unsplash Photo by Win Min Aung on Unsplash

But what about AI? With all that thinking power, does Artificial Intelligence have a different view on New Jersey than our current stereotypes?

Here's What AI Says About The Garden State

I started by asking the most basic question about New Jersey. Do we smell? Here's what ChatGPT had to say,

New Jersey doesn't universally smell bad, but certain industrial areas have absolutely earned the state's smelly reputation.

I wouldn't call that a victory, so let's mark that one down as a draw. Next, I asked whether New Jersey people are nice or rude, and once again, the answer wasn't a glowing review of the Garden State.

New Jersey people are more tough on the outside, nice on the inside. They're not necessarily rude; they're just not always interested in pretending to be friendly.

Read More: This Is What AI Says Is The Best Thing About New Jersey

That's spot on in my mind, and I think most New Jersey residents are proud of that. Chalk that one up as a win.

Would AI Move To New Jersey Or Out Of It?

We tried one mI tried one more question. I asked if AI would rather move to New Jersey or out of it, and here's the response I got,

Honestly? I'd probably move out of New Jersey.

AI doesn't like the traffic, the prices, and the crowds in the Garden State. So, it turns out AI isn't much different than the comedians or Hollywood.

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for November (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that happened in New Jersey during November. Some new events have been added for 2026. Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander