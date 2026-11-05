I’ve been keeping an eye on Netflix in New Jersey all year, and the streaming giant just keeps coming back.

I’ve told you where “The Four Seasons” filmed down the Shore, where “Big Mistakes” shot all over the state, and how Kevin Hart turned up at Delicious Orchards in Colts Neck.

Now there’s a Christmas movie on the way, and it stars one of our own.

Nick Jonas comes home for Christmas

Nick Jonas, who grew up in Wyckoff, is set to film an untitled Netflix Christmas movie in New Jersey from Jan. 19 to Feb. 19, according to What’s on Netflix.

Jonas plays Tom, a longtime bachelor who suddenly becomes guardian of his cousin’s baby. Then the child’s godmother shows up over the holidays wanting custody, and romance follows. It’s a classic holiday movie setup.

Don’t look for it on your queue this December, though. With a winter shoot, it’s likely aimed at Christmas 2027.

Crews mark a construction milestone on a soundstage building at Netflix Studios Fort Monmouth. (Photo courtesy of Netflix) Netflix Ft Monmouth milestone on film studios - Netflix Studios Fort Monmouth Stages 3 and 4 final building in Phase 1A to be topped off

Netflix is hiring, and the pay is good

The bigger news for your wallet: Netflix is hiring at its new studio at Fort Monmouth.

The company posted eight new jobs last week, including a stage specialist, logistics manager, studio safety specialist and studio admin manager, according to NJ.com. The two manager jobs pay $181,000 to $323,000. You can browse openings on the Netflix jobs site.

The $1 billion studio will have 12 soundstages across 292 acres in Eatontown and Oceanport. It’s expected to bring 1,500 permanent production jobs and be fully up and running by 2028, according to NJ.com.

The hiring comes a few weeks after Netflix said it would cut about 1,000 jobs, roughly 6% of its workforce, CNBC reported. New Jersey is clearly still part of the plan.

Netflix’s busy year in NJ

Netflix isn’t waiting for the studio to finish. This year alone, it has filmed or released a long list of projects shot here, according to The New Jersey Girl:

“72 Hours”: Kevin Hart’s comedy, shot in Jersey City, Hoboken and Long Branch, came out in July.

Kevin Hart’s comedy, shot in Jersey City, Hoboken and Long Branch, came out in July. “Don’t Say Good Luck”: Sunny Sandler’s movie, filmed in towns including Livingston, Ridgewood and Montclair, came out in August.

Sunny Sandler’s movie, filmed in towns including Livingston, Ridgewood and Montclair, came out in August. “An Innocent Girl”: Kerry Washington and James Marsden filmed in Middletown.

Kerry Washington and James Marsden filmed in Middletown. “Rabbit, Rabbit”: Adam Driver filmed in Middletown.

Adam Driver filmed in Middletown. “Here Comes the Flood”: Denzel Washington and Robert Pattinson filmed in Hoboken and Jersey City.

Denzel Washington and Robert Pattinson filmed in Hoboken and Jersey City. “The Cackling of the Dodos”: Jason Bateman directed Sam Rockwell and Woody Harrelson in towns including Upper Saddle River and Cranford.

Historic Smithville at Christmastime. A Christmas movie set waiting to happen. (Jen Ursillo, Townsquare Media) Historic Smithville at Christmastime. A Christmas movie set waiting to happen. (Jen Ursillo, Townsquare Media)

My Christmas movie pitch

If the Jonas movie needs a classic small-town Christmas, may I suggest South Jersey?

Smithville’s lights on the lake. Cape May’s Victorian porches. Snow on Main Street in Mays Landing.

Nick, give me a call.

The thoughts and opinions in this story are those of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Eric “EJ” Johnson.