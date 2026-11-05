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Michael Sawka gives Mayor Matthew Bianchini the finger(L) from the audience, Bianchini comes at Sawka in response Wednesday, October 21, 2026 (Pemberton Township via YouTube/Ryan Elmore,Pine Barrens Tribune Michael Sawka gives Mayor Matthew Bianchini the finger(L) from the audience, Bianchini comes at Sawka in response Wednesday, October 21, 2026

The Pemberton Township mayor seen charging toward a resident during a council meeting has lost his bid to stay in office.

Democrat Belinda Fontanez defeated Republican Matthew Bianchini, 3,998 votes to 1,983, according to unofficial results.

Bianchini had to be restrained during the October confrontation with resident Michael Sawka and later acknowledged losing his temper. Appointed mayor in January, he was seeking his first full term.

Democrats also swept three council races, giving the party a decisive election night in the Burlington County township.

William H. Greene (Washington Township, Gloucester County PD) William H. Greene (Washington Township, Gloucester County PD)

🚗 A road rage confrontation between a Tesla driver and a bicyclist erupted in Washington Township, Gloucester County.

🔪 Police say the bicyclist pulled a knife and lunged at the driver through an open car window.

🚔 William Greene, 56, was arrested and faces aggravated assault and terroristic threats charges.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — An arrest was made in a Gloucester County township following a road rage incident that involved a car, a bicycle, and a knife.

On Sunday, Nov. 1, just before 11 a.m., officers from the Washington Township Police Department responded to Wilson and Bryant Roads for a report of a motor vehicle and bicycle crash.

Police quickly learned that the incident involved a road rage confrontation between the bicyclist and the Tesla driver.

According to the driver, the bicyclist, later identified as William H. Greene, 56, of Washington Township, threw an object at the side of his car. The driver told police he stopped, rolled down his window, and confronted him.

Washington Township road rage confrontation turns violent

Greene reportedly became aggressive and shouted profanities as he approached the driver’s side of the Tesla.

That’s when he pulled out a knife and lunged toward the driver through an open window, police said.

Fearing for his safety, the Tesla driver tried to get away, but in his attempt to escape, he struck the bicycle, causing the bicyclist to fall to the ground.

Witnesses confirmed to police that they saw the bicyclist approach the vehicle, spit on it, and engage in a heated confrontation before the driver sped off.

An $847 million winning Powerball ticket was sold in New Jersey. (Canva/TSQ illustration) An $847 million winning Powerball ticket was sold in New Jersey. (Canva/TSQ illustration)

An $847 million winning Powerball ticket was sold in New Jersey—the ninth-largest jackpot in the game’s history, according to Powerball.

The winner has a cash option of $363.1 million before taxes. The winning numbers were 15, 34, 41, 53 and 56, with Powerball 21. The Power Play multiplier was two.

Now comes the question lottery players across the state are asking: Where was that ticket sold? Lottery officials have not yet announced the retailer.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill (inset), ships moves through New York Harbor on April 19, 2023 (@GovSherrillNJ/Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Gov. Mikie Sherrill (inset), ships moves through New York Harbor on April 19, 2023

🔴A tanker carrying Russian diesel is headed toward the Port of NY and NJ

🔴Gov. Mikie Sherrill warns port operators they could face serious penalties for accepting the fuel

🔴The White House says a federal Treasury license authorizes the shipment

The White House is defending a pending shipment of Russian diesel headed to the United States, while Gov. Mikie Sherrill is warning New Jersey ports and terminals not to allow it to dock or face serious civil and criminal consequences.

The tanker Agioi Fanendes left Russia on Oct. 22 and is headed for the Port of New York and New Jersey, with an expected arrival date of Nov. 7, according to Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn. Blumenthal said it is one of three tankers involved in a deal between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin to help with the U.S. oil supply.

The New York Times reports that the ship is now in the North Atlantic awaiting further instructions.

Sherrill believes the shipment violates the Ending Importation of Russian Oil Act, which prohibits the U.S. from accepting petroleum from Russia until Russia ends its aggression against Ukraine.

“New Jersey will not stand by while Donald Trump supports Vladimir Putin at the expense of Americans. Instead of lowering costs, he is helping finance Putin’s war against Ukraine and a global campaign of violence and terror that endangers U.S. service members abroad. As a Navy veteran, I cannot let that stand unchallenged, and New Jersey’s ports shouldn’t be complicit. Every port and terminal operator, intermediary, and buyer is on notice: do not help bring illegal Russian diesel into New Jersey,” Sherrill said.

Rowan University (Google Street View) Rowan University (Google Street View)

A major utility outage has knocked out heat and hot water across much of Rowan University’s Glassboro campus, canceling in-person classes Thursday and Friday.

University officials say the central plant is offline and cannot produce steam. Students living on campus are encouraged to go home if they can, although residence halls remain open.

Online classes continue, and professors may move instruction online. Some campus events may also proceed. Repairs are underway, but officials have not announced when normal service will return.

Remembering Superstorm Sandy: 14 years later Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Don't do it: 5 things you shouldn't do when deer are on the road Deer are certainly a problem here in New Jersey. Here are five things you shouldn't do if they get in your way while driving. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

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