💲One Powerball ticket matched all six numbers to win an $847 million jackpot

💲The New Jersey Lottery has not revealed where the winning ticket was sold.

💲State law allows the winner to keep their identity private

Someone in New Jersey is now holding a Powerball ticket worth $847 million, but the New Jersey Lottery has not revealed where or how the winning ticket was sold.

The multi-state lottery had gone 35 drawings without a jackpot winner before Wednesday night's drawing produced the $847 million jackpot, or $363.1 million in cash before taxes. It is the ninth-largest jackpot in Powerball history.

The winning numbers drawn were white balls 15, 34, 41, 53 and 56, with red Powerball 21. The Power Play multiplier was two.

The last Powerball jackpot won in New Jersey was in June 2024. It was worth $223 million.

NJ Lottery Powerball ticket (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media) NJ Lottery Powerball ticket

You won! Now what?

The holder of the winning ticket can choose between an annuitized prize of $847 million and a lump-sum payment of $363.1 million before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity, the prize will be paid in 30 increasing payments over 29 years.

If you hold the winning ticket, Toms River financial planner Lou Scatigna, also known as The Financial Physician, advises you to sign the ticket, take a picture of both sides and put it in a safe place before bringing it to lottery headquarters in Lawrence Township.

Then assemble a trusted team of advisors to plan your next steps.

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Powerball sign outside a store in Ewing (Dan Alexnader, Townsquare Media) Powerball sign outside a store in Ewing

No one has to know

Winners in New Jersey also have the option to remain anonymous and completely out of the spotlight.

A bill signed in 2020 by Gov. Phil Murphy requires the state to keep the identities of winners of prizes over $600 private, including information contained in documents subject to the state's Open Public Records Act.

Winners are still responsible for all state and federal taxes. The state will share the winner's identity with state agencies to check for unpaid obligations, such as child support and taxes.

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