New Jersey keeps landing on Netflix's radar, and this time it's one of the state's most beloved food destinations that might be getting the spotlight. According to a report from NJ.com, social media posts from comedian Kevin Hart and Hollywood director McG are hinting at a Netflix movie possibly filming right at Delicious Orchards in Colts Neck.

What's actually being pieced together here

Director McG, whose real name is Joseph McGinty Nichol, posted an Instagram photo Tuesday showing him standing near a bread stand in the produce section of Delicious Orchards, signage reading "DOUGH-LIGHTFUL" clearly visible behind him. The very next day, Kevin Hart posted an Instagram story talking about his Kevin Hart Golfs YouTube channel, filmed in what appears to be the same spot, near the market's outdoor pickup window. McG is currently producing an untitled spy comedy for Netflix starring Hart, according to IMDB. He's also the director behind "Charlie's Angels," "Terminator Salvation," and "The Babysitter," while Hart's résumé includes the "Jumanji" franchise, "Ride Along," and "Scary Movie 3."

The market played coy about it, and did it well

Delicious Orchards, a 115-year-old, 60,000-square-foot market known for scratch-made fruits, vegetables, and baked goods, plus its outdoor Cider Cafe, announced it would close Tuesday through Thursday without explaining why. Vice President Michael McDonald addressed the mystery directly in a Facebook video last week, without actually solving it. "I'm not supposed to say, but it's not a bad thing," McDonald said. "I promise you, this is a good thing." The market reopens Friday at 9:30 a.m., presumably with a very good story to tell regular customers about where everyone disappeared to for three days.

This state just keeps showing up on screen

I've written before about "Four Seasons" Season 2 filming its own New Jersey locations for Netflix, and now it looks like Delicious Orchards might be joining that list of local spots getting the streaming treatment. Between Adam Sandler shooting "Grown Ups 3" in Madison and this, New Jersey's had a genuinely busy year as a production backdrop. If Kevin Hart really is filming a spy comedy in the produce aisle of a Colts Neck farm market, that might be the most Jersey combination of famous and unglamorous this state has produced all year.

LOOK: Which movies were filmed in New Jersey? Stacker compiled a list of movies filmed in New Jersey using data from Movie Locations , with additional information about each film collected from IMDb Gallery Credit: Stacker





