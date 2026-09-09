A few weeks ago, I wrote about social media posts hinting that Kevin Hart and director McG might be filming a Netflix movie at Delicious Orchards in Colts Neck. That piece became the single biggest thing I've written all year. Now we've got confirmation, and the story got a lot bigger in the process.

It's officially confirmed, and there's a second A-list name attached

Delicious Orchards Vice President Michael MacDonald posted a Facebook video showing him pulling down a yellow "SET" sign that had been taped to one of the market's doors, effectively confirming what everyone had already suspected. The market has since reopened for business as usual. Bigger news, though: Henry Cavill has joined the project alongside Kevin Hart. The untitled spy comedy, still in production for Netflix, is described as a high-concept action comedy following two rival spies who unexpectedly end up in the same Lamaze class after their wives become friends, forcing the two men into an uneasy alliance as their double lives collide.

The talent behind the camera is serious too

The film is being produced by Shawn Levy's 21 Laps and Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort, with a script from Adam and Aaron Nee, the writing team behind "The Lost City," alongside Jonathan Tropper. That's a genuinely stacked group behind a movie that, at least for one week, was filming in the produce aisle of a Colts Neck farm market.

New Jersey is having a real moment as a filming backdrop

Delicious Orchards isn't the only local spot getting the Hollywood treatment right now. Apple TV's "Severance" has been filming at Bell Works in Holmdel, and Adam Sandler's "Grown Ups 3" has had cameras rolling in Keansburg. Add a Kevin Hart and Henry Cavill spy comedy to that list, and this state has had one of its busiest years yet as a production destination. I still think a Colts Neck farm market might be the most Jersey backdrop of the bunch.