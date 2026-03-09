Naming a school after the current president, that's what's being proposed by one member of the Colts Neck Board of Education.

Rob Scales called the show to express his personal opinion today about changing the primary school name in Colts Neck to honor President Donald Trump.

His reasoning is actually sound and local.

This is not about politics; it's actually about honoring the No. 1 taxpayer in town, the Trump Organization.

In a time when Trenton Democrats are taking money away from towns like Colts Neck and forcing extreme mandates on so-called "affordable housing," the Trump National Golf Course in town contributes between $330,000 and $350,000 in tax revenue to the town's budget.

The current budget in Trenton takes away $125,000 in money the town was counting on from the state government. Clearly, if someone is going to be honored with a naming on a public building, the current President actually makes a lot of sense.

Not everyone agrees, as some callers today were unhappy with President Trump's action, or lack of action in some cases, and thought it was premature.

We do have a precedent in New Jersey after the Secaucus NJ Transit Station was named after short-term retired Sen. Frank Lautenburg who then went back to the Senate, and we already have at least four schools named after Barack Obama.

What are your thoughts?

