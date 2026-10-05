My dad got up early. Even on Sundays. This time of year, he was up before the sun.

At about that same hour, the bakery on Main Street in Mays Landing was filling its display case, and the window facing the street, with dozens and dozens of donuts. No chain. Just our bakery.

On some Sunday mornings, not all of them, I'd come into the kitchen and see white bags on the counter.

Pure joy. Then I'd look inside. A bag of chocolate frosted. A bag of jelly. A bag of apple turnovers. And this time of year, apple cider donuts.

I earned mine later

Years later, as a teenager, I worked on my cousin's farm. I was on the crew that made the actual cider, after we picked thousands of apples, of course. My job was filling the bottles.

Truth be told, I'm more of a summer guy. But the cider and the donuts were always the best part of fall.

So here's my 2026 list, split by region, with a little extra love for South Jersey. Hours change, so check before you drive.

Mood's Farm Market in Elk Township, NJ | Google Maps Mood's Farm Market in Elk Township, NJ | Google Maps

South Jersey

Delicious Orchards Colts Neck | Google Maps Delicious Orchards Colts Neck | Google Maps

Central Jersey

Hacklebarney Farm and Cider Mill Chester NJ | Google Maps Hacklebarney Farm and Cider Mill Chester NJ | Google Maps

North Jersey

Now it's your turn

I know I missed your favorite. Every list does. Send it to me on the New Jersey 101.5 app, and I'll add the best ones.

And if your town still has a Main Street bakery with donuts in the window before sunrise, buy a few white bags this Sunday. Leave them on the counter. Somebody's going to remember that for 50 years.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 show host ­­Eric Johnson only.