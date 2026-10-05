Those white bags on the counter: My NJ apple cider donut trail
My dad got up early. Even on Sundays. This time of year, he was up before the sun.
At about that same hour, the bakery on Main Street in Mays Landing was filling its display case, and the window facing the street, with dozens and dozens of donuts. No chain. Just our bakery.
On some Sunday mornings, not all of them, I'd come into the kitchen and see white bags on the counter.
Pure joy. Then I'd look inside. A bag of chocolate frosted. A bag of jelly. A bag of apple turnovers. And this time of year, apple cider donuts.
I earned mine later
Years later, as a teenager, I worked on my cousin's farm. I was on the crew that made the actual cider, after we picked thousands of apples, of course. My job was filling the bottles.
Truth be told, I'm more of a summer guy. But the cider and the donuts were always the best part of fall.
So here's my 2026 list, split by region, with a little extra love for South Jersey. Hours change, so check before you drive.
South Jersey
- Mood's Farm Market, Mullica Hill. Cider donuts are a fixture in the market. One warning: Mood's is closed Sundays.
- Johnson's Corner Farm, Medford. The farm says it's "well known for our pies, cider donuts and chicken pot pies." Make it a hayride and a dozen to go.
- Duffield's Farm Market, Sewell. Open year-round, Monday through Saturday, with a full bakery. NJ Family has it on this year's cider donut list.
- Springdale Farms, Cherry Hill. It bills itself as Cherry Hill's last working farm, open seven days. Also on NJ Family's list.
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Central Jersey
- Terhune Orchards, Princeton. The farm store's own pitch: "Don't miss our own apple cider and apple cider donuts."
- Melick's Town Farm, Oldwick. They press their own cider at a mill with a 150-year-old barn, and sell the donuts right there.
- Delicious Orchards, Colts Neck. New Jersey Digest notes they're sold year-round, plain or powdered. Closed Mondays.
North Jersey
- Demarest Farms, Hillsdale. Plain, powdered or sugar-coated, according to New Jersey Digest.
- Hacklebarney Farms Cider Mill, Chester. Donuts made with cider they mill themselves.
- Windy Brow Farms, Fredon. Home of the cider donut ice cream sandwich. Yes, that's a thing.
Now it's your turn
I know I missed your favorite. Every list does. Send it to me on the New Jersey 101.5 app, and I'll add the best ones.
And if your town still has a Main Street bakery with donuts in the window before sunrise, buy a few white bags this Sunday. Leave them on the counter. Somebody's going to remember that for 50 years.
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 show host Eric Johnson only.
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Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt