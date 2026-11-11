Three NJ farms up for ‘best holiday lights’ on national list by USA Today

Feeling festive yet? Maybe this will help.

Three Jersey farms getting in the Christmas spirit have earned spots on USA TODAY’s 10Best nominees list. Of the 20 farms with the best holiday light displays in the country, we can flex three of them are ours.

And if you’ve ever driven past some of these places during the holiday season, you know they’re not exactly going small when it comes to Christmas decorations.

The three New Jersey selections are Holidays at Johnson’s Corner Farm in Medford, U-Pick Tulips: Winter Wonderland at Holland Ridge Farms in Cream Ridge, and The Village at Anne Ellen Christmas Tree Farm in Manalapan.

According to the USA TODAY 10Best panel, these farms transform into holiday wonderlands, with thousands of colorful lights illuminating barns, tractors, fields and pathways.

Johnson's Corner Farm in Medford (Dennis Malloy, Townsquare Media) Johnson's Corner Farm in Medford

Johnson’s Corner Farm in Medford offers a musical light show synchronized to Christmas songs. You climb aboard a wagon for a musical hayride before taking in thousands of synchronized lights reflected on the farm’s lake.

There’s also a fire pit with s’mores, a nighttime animal farm featuring goats and cows, and even weekend breakfasts with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Weeknight visitors even receive free 3D snowflake glasses. What’s not to love?

U-Pick Tulips Winter Wonderland at Holland Ridge Farms (Jen Ursillo) U-Pick Tulips Winter Wonderland at Holland Ridge Farms (Jen Ursillo)

Holland Ridge Farms in Cream Ridge takes a slightly different approach. The Cream Ridge farm transforms more than 80,000 tulips into a rainbow-colored holiday display.

There’s a windmill music-and-light show, a 200-drone performance, pony rides, a petting zoo, a giant igloo snowball pit and interactive illuminated playground attractions. You and the kids can also warm up with hot chocolate or bring home freshly cut tulips.

The Village at Anne Ellen Christmas Tree Farm in Manalapan ( Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media) The Village at Anne Ellen Christmas Tree Farm in Manalapan - Erin Vogt Townsquare Media

Then there’s The Village at Anne Ellen Christmas Tree Farm in Manalapan. Visitors begin with a hayride through the Christmas tree fields before arriving at a village featuring hundreds of thousands of lights.

Attractions include a life-sized gingerbread house, a giant igloo, visits with Santa, a North Pole Postal Company where children can mail letters, Santa’s 4D Sleigh Ride and a candy cane factory.

So it’s far more than just a light display at these farms. I’m exhausted just imagining it!

The voting is going on until November 30 so if you’d like to help make these great Jersey farms land in the final 10 Best go here.

New Jersey's 10 best places to unwind during the holidays Think of these featured locations when you're in need of a self-care day. Gallery Credit: Jill Croce