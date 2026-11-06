Today's story reminds us that sometimes the greatest act of courage isn't about physical strength. Sometimes it's about knowing when to slow down, listen, and connect with another human being.

On Wednesday afternoon, November 4, just after 12:30 p.m., Cherry Hill police received a frightening call.

A man was standing outside the safety fence on the Haddonfield Road overpass, above traffic on Route 38, threatening to jump.

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A tense situation on Route 38

Officer Jared Colbert arrived first and immediately began communicating with other responding officers. Officer John Casey, a member of the department's Critical Incident Negotiating Team, soon joined him.

These officers understood that this wasn't a situation they could rush. One wrong move could cost a man his life.

So they started talking. More importantly, they started listening.

Meanwhile, other officers shut down traffic in both directions on Haddonfield Road and Route 38.

The scene was secured, but the most important work was taking place on the overpass: two police officers trying to connect with a man in crisis.

Minute after minute, Officers Colbert and Casey kept talking. They showed patience, worked to earn his trust and refused to give up.

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Patience and compassion save a life

About 20 minutes after police first arrived, the man stepped back to safety. There were no injuries and no tragedy. Instead, he continued speaking with officers as they accompanied him to receive the care he needed.

Just 20 minutes earlier, this man had been standing outside a safety fence, threatening to end his life.

Because two officers took the time to connect with him, he had another chance. The Cherry Hill Police Department praised Officers Colbert and Casey for their patience, compassion, and professionalism.

Credit also belongs to the other responding officers, Cherry Hill firefighters, EMS personnel, and the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

Police work isn't always about confronting danger with force. Sometimes it's about confronting despair with compassion.

Sometimes the most powerful tool an officer has isn't on his duty belt. It's his ability to listen.

Officer Jared Colbert and Officer John Casey, thank you for your service, your professionalism, and for reminding us that every life matters.

You are our Blue Friday honorees.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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