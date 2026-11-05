I'm someone who starts off every morning at Wawa. I run in for a quick 24 ounce of my go-to regular coffee with a little French vanilla creamer. But instead of the usual red Wawa coffee cups, I was excited to see the holiday cups are back...and that's not all!

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A Quick Wawa Run Turned Into A Small Holiday Celebration

I know it's only November and I'm not one to rush the holidays, but it made me smile to see not only the new cups out for the holiday season, but also Holiday Blend is back, too!

Michele Pilenza - Townsquare Media Michele Pilenza - Townsquare Media

Wawa Holiday Cups And Holiday Blend Return For The Season

And I was feeling so festive, I made the switch from my usual go-to coffee, to some cinnamon spiced goodness, and it was delicious! Walking around with my new holiday cup and some Holiday Blend, both instantly put me in the holiday spirit.

Michele Pilenza - Townsquare Media Michele Pilenza - Townsquare Media

Now I have a new favorite coffee flavor at Wawa: Holiday Blend!

I will say, there's a good chance I may be sick of it by Thanksgiving, but for now, I'm enjoying this popular seasonal flavor and the adorable new cups at Wawa.

The 2026 Starbucks holiday menu is out today, while Dunkin' launched their seasonal flavors yesterday. It's time to trade in that pumpkin spice for peppermint and spice!

Here’s more than 40 great NJ coffee spots to visit New Jerseyans have a strong crop of choices for a freshly brewed cup of coffee, hot or cold. Here's a roundup of more than 40 spots to grab a cup — some are different locations for the same NJ-based franchise. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The Most Flavorful Coffee in Monmouth County Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan