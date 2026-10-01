I have to admit, I was really resisting fall here in New Jersey, holding onto every last bit of summer, which I absolutely love, but after hearing about all these fun fall events happening throughout the state this time of year, I'm finally starting to embrace the season!

Bring on the pumpkin spice and let's get ready to celebrate! And one of the fall events I'm looking forward to this month is the 2026 Ocean City Fall Block Party, which is a great way to kick off the season!

What To Expect At Ocean City's 2026 Fall Block Party

Read More: New Jersey’s Historic Smithville Oktoberfest brings crafters, live music and fall fun this weekend

The block party will feature over 400 crafters and vendors, local food stands, and live entertainment throughout the day.

You can just feel the excitement!

"Let’s GOOOOO"

"Can’t wait!!!!!"

"So excited!!"

Ocean City's Big Fall Celebration

It's one of those days where you can stroll around, listen to some music, check out all the vendors, grab something good to eat, and soak up all the fall fun in Ocean City! It's hard to beat a day like that in one of the best shore towns in New Jersey.

The block party will take place Saturday, October 10th, from 9 am to 5 pm, along Asbury Avenue between 5th and 14th Streets.

Exactly How Many Pizza Places are on the Ocean City Boardwalk? Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

10 Fascinating Facts About Ocean City's Flanders Hotel The Flanders Hotel is probably Ocean City, New Jersey's most recognizable building. As it celebrates its 100th anniversary, here are 10 fascinating facts about The Flanders you may not know. Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca