🔴A tanker carrying Russian diesel is headed toward the Port of NY and NJ

🔴Gov. Mikie Sherrill warns port operators they could face serious penalties for accepting the fuel

🔴The White House says a federal Treasury license authorizes the shipment

The White House is defending a pending shipment of Russian diesel headed to the United States, while Gov. Mikie Sherrill is warning New Jersey ports and terminals not to allow it to dock or face serious civil and criminal consequences.

The tanker Agioi Fanendes left Russia on Oct. 22 and is headed for the Port of New York and New Jersey, with an expected arrival date of Nov. 7, according to Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn. Blumenthal said it is one of three tankers involved in a deal between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin to help with the U.S. oil supply.

The New York Times reports that the ship is now in the North Atlantic awaiting further instructions.

Sherrill believes the shipment violates the Ending Importation of Russian Oil Act, which prohibits the U.S. from accepting petroleum from Russia until Russia ends its aggression against Ukraine.

“New Jersey will not stand by while Donald Trump supports Vladimir Putin at the expense of Americans. Instead of lowering costs, he is helping finance Putin’s war against Ukraine and a global campaign of violence and terror that endangers U.S. service members abroad. As a Navy veteran, I cannot let that stand unchallenged, and New Jersey’s ports shouldn’t be complicit. Every port and terminal operator, intermediary, and buyer is on notice: do not help bring illegal Russian diesel into New Jersey,” Sherrill said.

Upgrading Image gas station in Egg Harbor Township NJ has joined the Freedom Fuel Network - Photo: Chris Coleman Upgrading Image gas station in Egg Harbor Township NJ has joined the Freedom Fuel Network - Photo: Chris Coleman

White House: federal license makes Russian diesel shipment legal

Sherrill's letter was sent to terminal operators outside the port system operated by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, according to The New York Times.

A White House spokesman told CBS News that the shipment is legal under General License 135, issued by the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control.

The license authorizes transactions "related to the sale, delivery, offloading, and importation of diesel fuel of Russian Federation Origin."

Sherrill disagrees with the administration's interpretation, saying a license can be granted only when Putin withdraws troops from Ukraine.

"Any effort to profit from the illegal trade in Russian fuel will be met with harsh penalties. I urge you to turn away any tanker that seeks to use your facilities in furtherance of such unlawful activity. New Jersey will look to use every available legal and regulatory tool to ensure that our ports, businesses, and infrastructure are not exploited to advance interests against those of the United States of America and New Jersey."

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