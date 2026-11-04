There's a must-visit bakery in South Jersey that is one of my absolute favorites! And with the holidays right around the corner, if you're looking for delicious cakes, donuts, cupcakes, pies, cookies and other sweet treats, this place is worth the drive.

Family-owned and operated, it's been around for nearly six decades, and it's easy to see why. Growing up, if you were invited to a birthday party and the cake was coming from this bakery, you knew it was going to be a good party!

L&M Bakery in Delran is a South Jersey Tradition

Holidays, birthday parties, and other family gatherings, a stop at L&M bakery is always a must! It's one of those special places that brings back so many great memories.

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Delran's L&M Bakery Keeps Holiday Traditions Alive

On holidays, there's often a line out the door and down the street, but it's so good, it's worth the wait.

We go to my mom's house for Thanksgiving, and one thing is guaranteed: there will be a spread from L&M Bakery on the dessert table! It's been a part of my holiday tradition since I was a little kid. If you haven't been, it's definitely worth a visit!

L&M Bakery is located at 11 St. Mihiel Drive in Delran.

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