We're all trying to stretch our money as far as we can, and here in New Jersey, we all know, making ends meet can be a real challenge. With the cost of just about everything going up, more and more people are finding themselves picking up a side hustle to make some extra cash.

Photo by T on Unsplash Photo by T on Unsplash

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What's New Jersey's top side hustle?

Whether it's driving for Uber or Lyft, delivering food, selling things online, dog walking, people are putting in the hours after their already long workday ends, going back out to work a second job.

A friend of mine was telling me how she picked up a shift at the gym she goes to, working the front desk on Saturday morning, not only make some extra money, but by working there, the gym also covers the cost of her membership, which is a big savings each month.

And of course, saving a little here and saving a little there adds up, but what are most New Jerseyans doing as a side hustle?

Photo by Paul Hanaoka on Unsplash Photo by Paul Hanaoka on Unsplash

CGTrader analyzed Google search trends and was able to determine the most popular side hustles across the country and more specifically, here in the Garden State.

Rideshare Driving Tops New Jersey Side Gigs

Rideshare driver came in as the number one side hustle in New Jersey.

YouTube content creator and podcaster are also popular side hustles, with personal trainer and yoga instructor, rounding out the top five.

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