One of my favorite New Jersey spots for a seafood dinner
If you live in New Jersey, you know we have a ton of great seafood restaurants, and this one might be my all-time favorite.
One Of New Jersey's Best Seafood Restaurants
Let's not kid ourselves. There are great seafood restaurants in every corner of New Jersey, but since I'm a Jersey Shore guy, that's where my focus will always be.
Many people think of the Jersey Shore for great seafood in the summer, but when it comes to the off-season, their thoughts may go elsewhere.
I'm here to tell you that any time of the year is a great time to enjoy the incredible food, terrific ambience, and outstanding views at my favorite New Jersey seafood restaurant, The Shrimp Box.
One Of New Jersey's Best Seafood Restaurants Is In Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
If you've been there already, you know exactly what I'm talking about. It's the people who haven't had the chance to eat there yet that I'm talking to today.
Read More: One Of My Favorite New Jersey Dining Experiences
If you're looking for a restaurant with a great waterfront view, The Shrimp Box is a great choice. It's a charming place that combines comfort and romance.
The service is always excellent, and when it comes to the food, I have never been disappointed with anything on their extensive menu.
One Of The Jersey Shore's Best Seafood Restaurants
I'm sure there are a lot of great New Jersey seafood restaurants already on your bucket list. I just hope that you put The Shrimp Box on it if you haven't already.
The Shrimp Box is at 75 Inlet Drive in Point Pleasant Beach, and if I were you, I'd try the Truffle Day Boat Scallops. You'll love them.
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