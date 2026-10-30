I am a sucker for a great Italian meal, and if you are, too, I think you should get to this restaurant as soon as possible.

One Of The Best New Jersey Dining Experiences

When some friends suggested a visit to Cordi's Italian Gourmet in Brick, I was excited. At the time, it was one of the few Italian restaurants in my area that I hadn't tried.

I had heard a great deal about it, and I had read some great reviews, but I had never been there myself.

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As soon as I walked in, I knew I was going to love it. The decor was beautiful, and I was greeted at the door like I was an old friend. And for me, that type of friendly service is one of the key ingredients for a great family-type restaurant.

Cordi's Italian Gourmet In Brick, NJ

We sat down to the wonderful low hum of conversations, knowing there was some great entertainment scheduled for that evening.

Read More: New Jersey Is A Top 10 State For Our Restaurant Scene

I was falling in love with the place, but I knew the most important part of the evening hadn't happened yet.

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While I couldn't imagine that the food would be anything short of amazing, the proof is in the pudding, or in my case, the Fresh Cavatelli.

Amazing Pasta At Cordi's In Brick

When the food arrived at the table, and that cavatelli was covered with whipped ricotta, I thought I had gone to Italian food heaven. And it was even more delicious than it looked.

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The show the night I was there was a performance by Bobby Valli, so that only added to a great night.

If you haven't been to Cordi's Italian Gourmet, check them out at 101 Prosper Way in Brick.

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