Forrest Gump might have said fall and food trucks go together like peas and carrots. If you love food truck festivals you’re not alone.

And with good reason.

Food trucks are far from burger and fries and hot dogs. You can find practically anything in Jersey. Years ago Tyrone Green, a British-born chef, started Dark Side of the Moo.

It served gourmet exotic meats such as bison, alligator, and wild boar, all off a truck. He since has opened in a brick-and-mortar joint in Jersey City.

Then there’s the novelty of My Treat Truck. “We bring the candy store to you” proclaims their website and boy do they.

Every candy you can imagine and even nostalgic ones like candy cigarettes. They even do special private events like weddings.

So if you’re one of the many that loves a food truck festival, here’s a list of some hitting New Jersey.

Photo by Andrei Ianovskii on Unsplash a group of people standing outside of a food truck

POSTPONED:

Great Day Food and Music Festival

As of Wednesday, the organizer has said it is postponed.

This event was set for Friday November 6 at Brighton Park at 124 Park Place in Atlantic City. It’s tied in with the teacher convention and features a dj, live music, and more.

South Bound Brook Taco, Empanada & Food Festival

Well that name is a mouthful, and if you want a tasty mouthful of Mexican food this is the place to be. Saturday November 7 from 12am to 5pm at Memorial Park, 78 Elizabeth St in South Bound Brook.

New Jersey Wing Fest

If wings are more your thing, this is going on same day, November 7 from noon to 6pm. Multiple wing vendors, even an eating competition, plus games and live entertainment. It’s at Gloucester County 4-H

Fairgrounds 275 Bridgeton Pike, Mullica Hill.

Laurita Winery (Kylie Moore, Townsquare Media) Laurita Winery (Kylie Moore, Townsquare Media)

Laurita Winery Food Truck Festival BaconFest

First of all, this place is gorgeous even when there’s not a food truck festival.

But a baconfest? Now I have your attention. This is both November 7 and 8 starting at noon both days. Live music, lots of fall fun and stuff for the kids. It’s at 85 Archertown Rd, New Egypt.

Photo by Connell Shandler on Unsplash A blurry photo of people walking past a restaurant

Food Truck Festival at Ridley Square

A community food truck gathering with a friendly vibe. Sunday November 8 from 1pm to 6pm at Risley Square, 319 E Jimmie Leeds Rd, Galloway.

Happy eating!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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