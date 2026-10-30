If you're someone who starts every morning at your local Dunkin', you'll be happy to hear you don't have to wait too much longer for your favorite holiday beverages to come out.

If you're still sipping pumpkin spice, get ready to make the switch on November 4th. That's when Dunkin' is bringing back its holiday menu featuring a new holiday cup, and two fan favorites...cookie butter and toasted white chocolate.

Get ready to celebrate the season at Dunkin'

Whenever I hear about these new seasonal lineups, it makes me reevaluate what I'm ordering! I'm not very adventurous when it comes to my coffee order, I just go with a regular hot coffee. But these all sound so delicious, I'm excited to branch our a little this holiday season and give some of these drinks a try!

READ MORE: New Jersey Starbucks fans: Pumpkin spice is still here, but holiday drinks are coming

And talk about a lot of options! All things cookie butter includes a Cookie Butter Cloud Latte, a Cookie Butter Cloud Dunkalatte, Cookie Butter Hot Chocolate, Cookie Butter Matcha, an Iced Cookie Butter Oat Chai Latte and a Spiced Cookie Iced Coffee, along with several toasted white chocolate beverages.

Dunkin' beat Starbucks by a day, but by this time next week November 4th (Dunkin') and November 5th (Starbucks) the holiday coffee season will be in full swing.

So enjoy your pumpkin spice latte this week, and get ready to make the switch next week!

Here’s more than 40 great NJ coffee spots to visit New Jerseyans have a strong crop of choices for a freshly brewed cup of coffee, hot or cold. Here's a roundup of more than 40 spots to grab a cup — some are different locations for the same NJ-based franchise. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Best coffee shops & cafes near NJ beaches When it comes to food, New Jersey is known for many things such as pizza and pork roll. Don't count us out when it comes to coffee.

With all the hustle and bustle involved in the average New Jersey resident's day, coffee is essential. It doesn't matter whether you're living in the cities of North Jersey or the vacation spots at the shore.

In fact, as the former owner of two Jersey shore coffee houses, Coffee Dot Comedy in Sea Isle City and the Daily Grind in Ocean Grove, I know firsthand how much people at the Jersey shore love their coffee.

With respect to that, I asked my social media following where the best coffee houses at the Jersey Shore were, especially since my two places no longer exist.

Below is what they came up with. (And see this other article for their coffee shop and cafe recommendations for Central Jersey.)

Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson