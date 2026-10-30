The holiday menu will be here soon: New Jersey Dunkin’ fans get ready!
If you're someone who starts every morning at your local Dunkin', you'll be happy to hear you don't have to wait too much longer for your favorite holiday beverages to come out.
If you're still sipping pumpkin spice, get ready to make the switch on November 4th. That's when Dunkin' is bringing back its holiday menu featuring a new holiday cup, and two fan favorites...cookie butter and toasted white chocolate.
Get ready to celebrate the season at Dunkin'
Whenever I hear about these new seasonal lineups, it makes me reevaluate what I'm ordering! I'm not very adventurous when it comes to my coffee order, I just go with a regular hot coffee. But these all sound so delicious, I'm excited to branch our a little this holiday season and give some of these drinks a try!
READ MORE: New Jersey Starbucks fans: Pumpkin spice is still here, but holiday drinks are coming
And talk about a lot of options! All things cookie butter includes a Cookie Butter Cloud Latte, a Cookie Butter Cloud Dunkalatte, Cookie Butter Hot Chocolate, Cookie Butter Matcha, an Iced Cookie Butter Oat Chai Latte and a Spiced Cookie Iced Coffee, along with several toasted white chocolate beverages.
Dunkin' beat Starbucks by a day, but by this time next week November 4th (Dunkin') and November 5th (Starbucks) the holiday coffee season will be in full swing.
So enjoy your pumpkin spice latte this week, and get ready to make the switch next week!
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