New Jersey’s Historic Smithville Oktoberfest brings crafters, live music and fall fun this weekend
Oktoberfest Brings Crafters, Live Music, And Fall Fun This Weekend
If you've never been to Historic Smithville, you've got to go, and if you've been there before, it's time to go back!
This adorable South Jersey village is filled with shops, restaurants, and plenty of places to explore. I just love it there, and this weekend is an especially good time to check it out because it's Oktoberfest!
Get into the fall season, grab your pumpkin spice latte, and stroll the village while checking out more than 100 crafters, delicious food, live music, kids' activities, and so much more.
Read More: This hidden gem New Jersey cafe is serving pumpkin spice lattes INSIDE actual pumpkins
Plan Your Visit To Historic Smithville
So, if you're looking to get out of the house, enjoy some nice fall weather, and spend a day somewhere fun, put Historic Smithville on your list.
There's so much to see and do, and it's the perfect place to wander around and make a day of it.
You can even get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping!!
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Admission and parking are both FREE!
Join in on the fun this weekend. Oktoberfest is taking place this Saturday, October 3rd, and Sunday, October 4th, from 10 am to 5 pm. And if you can't make it this weekend, it's always fun visiting Historic Smithville any time of the year.
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