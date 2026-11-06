It's hard to keep any secrets in New Jersey, but I wanted to find out which restaurant Garden State residents thought was our best-kept secret.

The NJ Restaurant That's Our Best-Kept Secret

I know what you're thinking. If we talk about it, it won't be a secret for long. That's true, but in the spirit of great New Jersey food, it's almost our obligation to share the news with our neighbors.

I'll go first. There is a little Italian restaurant in Point Pleasant that I've been going to for decades called Graziano's Italian Restaurant.

Google Maps Google Maps

This place is not much of a secret to local Point Pleasant residents, but the food is amazing, and the rest of the state needs to know about it.

New Jersey Residents Name Their Favorite Hidden Gem Restaurant

Now my vote is in, but what about all the other New Jersey state residents? That was easy. In addition to asking as many people as I could personally, I also posed the question on several social media platforms.

Read More: One Of My Favorite NJ Spots For Seafood

With so many great restaurants throughout our state, I knew your answers could serve as the ultimate New Jersey restaurant bucket list.

Photo by Yimeng Zhao on Unsplash Photo by Yimeng Zhao on Unsplash

As expected in a state where food and restaurants are so important to us, there were plenty of opinions to go around.

New Jersey Residents' Top 3 Best-Kept Secret Restaurants

Here are the top 3 restaurants from my unofficial poll. How many have you been to?

#3 The Lobster House - Cape May

#2 Cordi's - Brick

#1 Scarborough Fair - Sea Girt

You can't go wrong with any of those great restaurants. And to those folks who kept their favorite a secret, I totally get that!

5 great New Jersey food towns no one knows about Conquer your food boredom and check out some of these spots in New Jersey that are often overlooked. Gallery Credit: Judi Franco